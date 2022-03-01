‘The Batman’ Goes High Fashion With Fossil, Puma and Lanvin Collabs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

As many critics have noted in their reviews this week, Matt Reeves’ strategy when setting out to create his standalone “Batman” film seemed to be to go as dark as possible. With the gloomy Robert Pattinson as the titular character, alongside a disturbing Paul Dano as The Riddler, viewers can expect one of the most unsettling depictions yet of the crime-riddled Gotham City.

A wide range of luxury fashion brands were smart to jump onto the anticipated premiere this week, launching their own limited-edition capsules and collections inspired by the new comic film. Lanvin’s Spring 2022 collection feautures Batmobile-clad bucket hats and Batman-embossed phone pouches, while a lineup from Fossil brings everyone’s favorite heroes and villains onto premium timepieces.

But of course, other companion merch came in more expected forms, such as Funko Pop vinyl figures and a hyper-detailed Lego set of Gotham City.

Shop the best “Batman” merch below before hitting the theater this weekend.

‘The Art of The Batman’

Courtesy of Amazon

In the official behind-the-scenes companion book to Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” readers get an inside look into the film’s production process through character designs, vehicle and gadget mock-ups and background paintings. Also included in the #1 best-selling illustrated book are original commentary and interviews with the filmmakers and cast, such as Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz. Check out more coffee table books for film and TV lovers here.

The Art of The Batman $45.00 $40.50 Buy It

The Batman Lego Set

Courtesy of Lego

Immerse yourself in Gotham City with this hyper-detailed Lego set, released just in time for “The Batman” premiere this Friday. At the center of the 581-piece set is the famous Batcave, equipped with computers, tools and welding gear for vehicle repairs. The set also features mini-figures of Selina Kyle, The Riddler, The Drifter, Alfred, Commissioner Gordon and Batman himself for immersive gameplay suited for kids aged eight and up. For less of a commitment, go for smaller Lego building sets, such as this Motorcycle Pursuit with Batman & Selina. And check out more pop-culture Lego sets here.

BUY NOW: $79.95 Buy It

The Batman Automatic Interchangeable Strap

Courtesy of Fossil

Fossil’s limited-edition Batman collection dropped this week, featuring sleek and functional multi-use jewelry pieces, collectible leather accessories and multiple luxury watches inspired by the anticipated Matt Reeves’ DC adaptation — all at an affordable price point. The headlining Batman watch features a three-hand dial and multiple interchangeable straps for versatility.

BUY NOW: $300 Buy It

The Batman X Fossil Wax Seal Ring

Courtesy of Fossil

Also included in the collection is this innovative wax seal ring which creates the one-of-a-kind Bat symbol when used with the included wax stick. Other wearable pieces are a Dog Tag Necklace, which doubles as a bottle opener, and a Lava Beads Slider Bracelet, which also works as a conduit for essential oils.

BUY NOW: $45 Buy It

Batman Funko Pop Vinyl Figure

Courtesy of GameStop

No better time than now to add to your Funko Pop collection. The Caped Crusader is ready to fight crime in Gotham City, even when standing at only a little over four inches tall.

BUY NOW: $11.99 Buy It

EleVen Vengeance Sports Set

Courtesy of Eleven

Venus Williams’ sportswear brand EleVen is celebrating “The Batman” this week with a bright red set, with black leather detailing, as an homage to the beloved comic’s iconic two-tone imagery. The sports bra features a lace-up front center closure and an under-bust band for extra support.

BUY NOW: $78 Buy It

Lanvin Bucket Hat

Courtesy of Lanvin

Batman goes high fashion in Lanvin’s Spring 2022 runway collection, which will be available to shop on Sak’s beginning March 2. In addition to this trendy bucket hat, embossed with the iconic Bat Mobile, are stand-out sneaks and a crossbody phone puch decorated with Batman imagery.

BUY NOW: $125 Buy It

Batman Apple Watch Strap

Courtesy of Amazon

Show your love for the DC comic at all times with this bold Apple Watch strap, designed with updated imagery from the upcoming film. And if you’re in the market for a new smart watch, check out these Apple Watch deals while you’re at it.

Batman Apple Watch Strap $39.90 Buy It