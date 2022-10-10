‘Barbarian’ Sets HBO Max Release Date

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

“Barbarian” is hitting streamers just in time for your Halloween movie marathon. Zach Cregger’s bloody feature film will arrive on HBO Max on Oct. 25. Alongside a 4k Ultra HD release, the digital version will also include never-before-seen bonus scenes, behind-the-scenes footage and extra commentary.

Cregger’s debut horror film (which ranked No. 2 on Variety‘s list of this year’s top horror movies) got the internet buzzing as soon as the jam-packed trailer came out in June. Since hitting theaters last month, it’s received rave reviews online, with most noting its impressive jump-scares, eerie tonal shifts and crazy plot twists.

The film follows a young woman, played by Georgina Campbell, as she discovers the rental home she’s booked is already occupied by a stranger. Against her better judgement, Tess ends up sharing the derelict Detroit apartment with a man named Keith (Bill Skarsgård) until she realizes that a monster is lurking in the house and she has to figure out how to defeat it.

“Cregger’s instinct for suspense is so effective, it’s hard to believe that before ‘Barbarian,’ the helmer worked largely in comedy,” wrote Variety film critic Peter DeBruge in his review. “Then again, a deliciously twisted sense of humor runs beneath the surface. In fact, the image of someone (or something) running beneath the surface is one of the film’s most outrageous thrills. Audiences may be expecting something supernatural, but here too, ‘Psycho’ seems to be the reference point, as ‘Barbarian’ builds shock upon shock, giving viewers another mother they won’t soon forget.”

Stream “Barbarian” on HBO Max starting Oct. 25 using the link below.

