James Bond Producers Barbara Broccoli, Michael Wilson Honored with CBE by Prince William

“No Time to Die” producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson were honored by Prince William in an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace today (Friday, June 24).

The duo, who run James Bond production company EON, were both awarded Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBEs) in Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year’s Honors list for services to film, drama, philanthropy and skills.

After the ceremony, Broccoli told a reporter from The Independent the award was a “huge honor” and that she was still on the hunt for the next 007 following Daniel Craig’s retirement from the role last year.

She also joked that Prince William would have been the ideal Bond. “He’s occupied, unfortunately, but he would be the perfect candidate, ticks all the boxes,” she said. “But he’s not available, sadly. So we’re still on the hunt.”

The royals have had a cosy relationship with the franchise in recent years, which is perhaps unsurprising given the fictional spy works for Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

In 2012 the Queen participated in a skit with Craig in which he is seen to collect her from Buckingham Palace before they jump out of a helicopter and into the London Olympics opening ceremony. And last year Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge attended the long-awaited world premiere of “No Time to Die” in London alongside Broccoli, Wilson and Craig.

Craig was also given an award in the Queen’s recent New Year’s Honors: a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG), which just happens to be same honor James Bond holds in the books. Craig was awarded his for services to film and theater rather than spying however.

It will be a busy few days for Broccoli and Wilson, who are also set to pick up a British Film Institute Fellowship next week, the BFI’s highest honor.