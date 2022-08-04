‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Trailer: ‘In Bruges’ Director Reunites Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson play lifelong friends, Pádraic and Colm, whose relationship reaches an abrupt impasse in the trailer for director Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Set during the Irish Civil War in 1923 on the fictional island of Inisherin, the events of the film begin when Gleeson’s Colm seemingly cuts off Farrell’s Pádraic with minimal explanation, setting off an interpersonal dance between the two former friends.

The upcoming film will mark the reunion of the three Irish creatives, who first worked together on the 2008 black comedy “In Bruges.” That film chronicled Farrell and Gleeson as two hitmen forced to go into hiding in Bruges, Belgium, away from their enraged boss, played by English actor Ralph Fiennes. Outside of 2017’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” McDonagh’s film efforts have included either Gleeson or Farrell, but “The Banshees of Inisherin” is the trio’s second collective collaboration.

“Eternals” star Barry Keoghan and “Better Call Saul” actor Kerry Condon also appear in the trailer as a policeman’s son and Pádraic’s sister, respectively. Condon has an established track record working with McDonagh dating back to his theater days, playing prominent roles in “The Lieutenant of Inishmore” and “The Cripple of Inishmaan.” On the big screen, Condon was also in McDonagh’s “Three Billboards,” which stars Frances McDormand as a mother who attempts to solve her daughter’s murder.

“Banshees” will first premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September, with its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival following later in the month. Blueprint Pictures and Film4 produced the film, and Searchlight Pictures will handle distribution. McDonagh wrote the screenplay in addition to directing.

After the film’s festival appearances, it will be set for a limited theatrical release throughout the United States on Oct. 21. Check out the full trailer below.