Banijay Buys Italy’s Groenlandia Group, Maker of ‘Romulus’ and ‘The Incredible Story of Rose Island’

Banijay has acquired control of Italy’s expanding Groenlandia Group, which is a producer on ITV’s “Romulus” skein and made recent Netflix Italian original film “The Incredible Story of Rose Island,” among other titles.

The Rome-based company, headed by directors and producers Matteo Rovere and Sydney Sibilia, has been steadily growing since its founding in 2014. Besides “Romulus” — both the film and the TV series which Rovere directed, and “Rose Island,” helmed by Sibilia, Groenlandia’s recent output also includes Leonardo D’Agostini’s widely exported soccer comedy drama “The Champion,” starring Stefano Accorsi, and Ludovico De Martino’s actioner “The Beast,” co-produced with Warner Bros. and now streaming globally on Netflix.

Groenlandia also comprises Ascent Films, founded and managed by Andrea Paris, who will keep operating in the shingle, in which it has had a majority stake since 2014. Ascent is an incubator shingle focused on identifying and establishing new talent.

Groenlandia currently have 10 new titles in the pipeline for 2022. The scripted deal is the latest for Banijay, which recently sealed a partnership with French producer, Alain Goldman via his production entities, Pitchipoï Productions and Montmartre Films (previously Légende Films).

“Banijay has made no secret of its ambitions to increase its foothold in the premium scripted space and by welcoming Grøenlandia, we are making a significant move in widening our capacity to deliver high-end TV as well as feature-length films,” said CEO Marco Bassetti in a statement.

Said Rovere: “Groenlandia continues its adventure by joining the Banijay group, a world giant of independent production and distribution with an Italian heart, both in the management and in the shareholding.”

He added that he hoped the move “will give us new working tools and relationships with colleagues from many countries, who like us, try to do their best to reach audiences around the world.”

Banijay’s Groenlandia acquisition is the latest consolidation development in the Italian market, following Fremantle’s recent purchase of Lux Vide, the company behind Frank Spotnitz’s “Medici” and “Leonardo.”