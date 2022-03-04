BAFTA, EE Celebrate 25 Year Partnership With Nostalgic Trailer – Global Bulletin

TRAILER

BAFTA and sponsor, telecommunications provider EE, are celebrating a 25 year partnership with a trailer that is playing across U.K. cinemas from Friday. The partnership is one of the longest running arts partnerships in the U.K. with EE working with BAFTA to introduce the EE Rising Star Award. The nostalgic film looks back over the past 25 years of film, following the stories of the Chen family, opening with a popcorn-fuelled trip to the cinema in 1997, continuing with the memorable moment their father proudly reveals their first LCD TV set up and ready for Blockbuster VHS rentals, first dates at the cinema and culminates in the family streaming a film over EE Full Fibre broadband in 2022. The film ends with the message: “The way we watch film might have changed, but our love for it never has. EE proud sponsors of the BAFTA Film Awards for 25 years.”

The trailer, which is being supported by DCM, official cinema media partner to the EE BAFTA Film Awards, will also be played at the Royal Albert Hall on March 13 to all guests at the awards ceremony, which will be hosted by Rebel Wilson. The concept and creative for the film were led by agency Cake and the production delivered by Havas Studios.

COMMISSION

U.K. broadcaster Channel 5 has commissioned “Ukraine: How YOU Can Help,” a fast turnaround one-off program highlighting the volunteering efforts around the U.K. for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and showing how the public can help, set for a March 11 air date. The program will be hosted by Jeremy Vine who is currently facing a backlash in the U.K. after he said earlier this week on his Channel 5 talk show “Jeremy Vine”: “The brutal reality is, if you put on a uniform for Putin and you go and fight his war, you probably deserve to die, don’t you?”

The program will produced by ITN Productions, with a mixture of live guests and pre-recorded items. Guests include presenter Nick Knowles, explorer Ben Fogle, singer and broadcaster Jane McDonald and comedian and presenter Susan Calman who will highlight initiatives from communities, businesses and determined individuals in the U.K. In addition, Channel 5 News correspondents will tell the story from Ukraine and the Polish border where many refugees have now fled. There will also be information about the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, which is working to meet the immediate needs of all refugees and displaced people with food, water, shelter, healthcare and protection.

Jaremy Vine Channel 5

AWARDS

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts has announced Japanese production “Drive My Car” as the winner of the 2022 AACTA Award for Best Asian Film. Directed by Hamaguchi Ryusuke the film already has impressive haul of over 60 international awards, including three at the Cannes Film Festival and the Golden Globe for best foreign language film. In addition, it recently received four Oscar nominations including best picture & director, the first time ever for a Japanese film. “While all nominees for our best Asian film have great strengths, ‘Drive My Car’ is a standout masterpiece that stays in your mind long after you’ve left the cinema,” said AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella. “Thanks to the wonderful expressive skills [of the actors and actresses] I feel that this film is now reaching the world in a very wonderful way,” said Hamaguchi. – Patrick Frater

“Drive My Car” Courtesy of Everett Collection

Meanwhile, the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) has confirmed the date of the 42nd BASE Awards as Oct. 6. The U.K.’s annual celebration of home entertainment will return to the Camden Roundhouse, following the success of the 2021 Awards at the iconic North London venue. Award entries will open on May 1 and close on June 10.