BAFTA Awards Longlist 2022: ‘No Time to Die,’ ‘Belfast,’ ‘West Side Story’ Among Leading Films

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has revealed its longlist of nominees across 24 categories for its upcoming film awards.
“No Time to Die,” “Belfast,” and “West Side Story| are among the leading films announced on Wednesday following the first round of votes.
As revealed on Monday, not included in the long-list is “Spider-Man: No Way Home” after “failing to meet eligibility criteria,” according to BAFTA. The film had originally sought consideration for the best picture and best special effects categories. Sony declined to comment.
Round Two voting, to determine the nominations in the member voted categories, will open between Feb. 14 and 27 2022. Nominations will be announced on Feb 3.
Round Three voting, to determine the winners, will open between Feb. 9 and March 8.
The BAFTA Awards are set to take place in central London on March 13.
Check out the full longlist below:
BEST FILM
15 films go through to the Round Two of voting, and five will be nominated. This is the only category voted for by all film voting members in all voting rounds. 217 films were submitted for consideration.
“Being The Ricardos”
“Belfast”
“CODA”
“Don’t Look Up”
“Dune”
“House of Gucci”
“King Richard”
“Licorice Pizza”
“No Time To Die”
“The French Dispatch”
“The Lost Daughter”
“The Power of the Dog”
“The Tragedy of Macbeth”
“tick tick…BOOM!”
“West Side Story”
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
20 films will go through to Round Two of voting. The top five films from the opt-in chapter vote in Round One automatically receive a nomination. The next ranking 15 films will be considered by a jury, who will vote for five nominations. 10 films will be nominated in this category. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 64 films were submitted for consideration, all of which passed the BFI Diversity Standards.
“After Love”
“Ali & Ava”
“Belfast”
“Benediction”
“Boiling Point”
“The Colour Room”
“Cruella”
“Cyrano”
“The Duke”
“The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”
“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”
“House of Gucci”
“The King’s Man”
“Last Night in Soho”
“Mothering Sunday”
“Munich- The Edge of War”
“No Time To Die”
“Operation Mincemeat”
“Passing”
“Spencer”
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
10 films have been longlisted, and five will be nominated. The longlist, nominees and winner in this category are voted on by a jury. 37 films were submitted for consideration.
“After Love”
“Boiling Point”
“Censor”
“Dying to Divorce”
“The Harder They Fall”
“Hostile”
“Keyboard Fantasies”
“Passing”
“The Power”
“Sweetheart”
FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE
15 films will progress to Round Two of voting, and five will be nominated. This category is voted for in all three Rounds by an opt-in Chapter. 50 films were submitted for consideration.
“A Hero
“Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn”
“Compartment No. 6”
“Drive My Car”
“Flee”
“The Hand of God”
“I’m Your Man”
“Lamb”
“The Most Beautiful Boy in the World”
“Parallel Mothers”
“Paris, 13th District”
“Petite Maman”
“Riders of Justice”
“Titane”
“The Worst Person in the World”
DOCUMENTARY
15 films will progress to Round Two of voting. The top two films from the opt-in chapter vote in Round One automatically receive a nomination. The next ranking 13 films will be considered by a jury, who will vote for three nominations. Five films will be nominated in this category. In Round three, the Documentary opt-in chapter will select the winner in this category.
“14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible”
“Becoming Cousteau”
“Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”
“Cow”
“Flee”
“JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass”
“Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story”
“The Lost Leonardo”
“The Most Beautiful Boy in the World”
“The Real Charlie Chaplin”
“The Rescue”
“The Sparks Brothers”
“Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”
“Tina”
“The Velvet Underground”
ANIMATED FILM
Seven films will progress to Round Two of voting, and four will be nominated. This category is voted for in all three Rounds by an opt-in Chapter. 14 films were submitted for consideration.
“Encanto”
“Flee”
“Luca”
“The Mitchells vs the Machines”
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
“Ron’s Gone Wrong”
“Sing 2”
DIRECTOR
20 films will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is voted on by a jury (nominations) and Round Three is voted on by the general membership (winner). To determine this longlist, in Round One, the directing chapter voted; the top seven female and top seven male directed films were automatically longlisted. The remaining 3 female and 3 male directors were voted for by a Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 ranking female and male directed films. A nominating jury will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 184 films were submitted for consideration.
“After Love”
“Belfast”
“CODA”
“Don’t Look Up”
“Drive My Car”
“Dune”
“First Cow”
“The Hand of God”
“Happening”
“King Richard”
“Licorice Pizza”
“The Lost Daughter”
“Passing”
“Petite Maman”
“The Power of the Dog”
“The Souvenir Part II”
“The Tragedy of Macbeth”
“Titane”
“West Side Story”
“Zola”
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 78 films were submitted for consideration.
“After Love”
“Being The Ricardos”
“Belfast”
“The Card Counter”
“C’mon C’mon”
“Don’t Look Up”
“The Duke”
“The French Dispatch”
“The Hand of God”
“King Richard”
“Last Night in Soho”
“Licorice Pizza”
“Parallel Mothers”
“Petite Maman”
“The Worst Person in the World”
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 62 films were submitted for consideration.
“CODA”
“Cyrano”
“Drive My Car”
“Dune”
“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
“The Green Knight”
“House of Gucci”
“The Last Duel”
“The Lost Daughter”
“No Time To Die”
“Passing”
“The Power of the Dog”
“The Tragedy of Macbeth”
“tick tick…BOOM!”
“West Side Story”
LEADING ACTRESS
15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 82 performances were submitted for consideration.
Jessica Chastain The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga House of Gucci
Alana Haim Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Hudson Respect
Emilia Jones CODA
Nicole Kidman Being The Ricardos
Jennifer Lawrence Don’t Look Up
Frances McDormand The Tragedy of Macbeth
Renate Reinsve The Worst Person in the World
Claire Rushbrook Ali & Ava
Joanna Scanlan After Love
Kristen Stewart Spencer
Tessa Thompson Passing
Rachel Zegler West Side Story
LEADING ACTOR
15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 102 performances were submitted for consideration.
Riz Ahmed Encounter
Adeel Akhtar Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali Swan Song
Javier Bardem Being The Ricardos
Daniel Craig No Time To Die
Benedict Cumberbatch The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage Cyrano
Adam Driver House of Gucci
Andrew Garfield tick tick…BOOM!
Stephen Graham Boiling Point
Cooper Hoffman Licorice Pizza
Joaquin Phoenix C’mon C’mon
Will Smith King Richard
Denzel Washington The Tragedy of Macbeth
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 202 performances were submitted for consideration.
Caitríona Balfe Belfast
Cate Blanchett Don’t Look Up
Jessie Buckley The Lost Daughter
Ana de Armas No Time To Die
Ariana DeBose West Side Story
Ann Dowd Mass
Judi Dench Belfast
Kirsten Dunst The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis King Richard
Kathryn Hunter The Tragedy of Macbeth
Rita Moreno West Side Story
Ruth Negga Passing
Vinette Robinson Boiling Point
Meryl Streep Don’t Look Up
Anya Taylor-Joy Last Night in Soho
SUPPORTING ACTOR
15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 283 performances were submitted for consideration.
David Alvarez West Side Story
Bradley Cooper Licorice Pizza
Benicio del Toro The French Dispatch
Jamie Dornan Belfast
Ciarán Hinds Belfast
Mike Faist West Side Story
Andrew Garfield The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Troy Kotsur CODA
Jared Leto House of Gucci
Woody Norman C’mon C’mon
Al Pacino House of Gucci
Jesse Plemons The Power of the Dog
Mark Rylance Don’t Look Up
J.K. Simmons Being The Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee The Power of the Dog
CASTING
15 films will progress to Round Two of voting, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is voted on by a jury (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 89 films were submitted in this category. Casting Statements, written by the Casting Directors about the casting process, are provided by the entrants and shared with the jury in Round Two and published on BAFTA View.
After Love
Belfast
Boiling Point
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The Hand of God
House of Gucci
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Lost Daughter
Passing
The Power of the Dog
tick tick…BOOM!
West Side Story
CINEMATOGRAPHY
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 126 films were submitted for consideration.
Belfast
C’mon C’mon
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The French Dispatch
House of Gucci
The Last Duel
Last Night in Soho
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
COSTUME DESIGN
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 86 films were submitted for consideration.
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
The French Dispatch
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
Spencer
West Side Story
EDITING
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 154 films were submitted for consideration.
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The French Dispatch
The Hand of God
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
Licorice Pizza
The Lost Daughter
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
tick tick…BOOM!
Titane
West Side Story
MAKE UP & HAIR
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 77 films were submitted for consideration.
Being The Ricardos
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
The French Dispatch
House of Gucci
The King’s Man
The Last Duel
Last Night in Soho
No Time To Die
West Side Story
ORIGINAL SCORE
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 101 films were submitted for consideration. Music cue sheets are provided by the entrants and published on BAFTA View for the music chapter in Rounds One and Two, and for all voting members in Round Three.
Being The Ricardos
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
The French Dispatch
The Green Knight
The Harder They Fall
King Richard
The Last Duel
Last Night in Soho
The Lost Daughter
Nightmare Alley
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
Spencer
PRODUCTION DESIGN
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 99 films were submitted for consideration.
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
The French Dispatch
House of Gucci
The Last Duel
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 56 films were submitted for consideration. Entrants can submit a supporting Statement and a show-reel of the SVFX work (up to five minutes in duration); this will be published on BAFTA View for the general voting membership in Round Three.
Black Widow
Cruella
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Eternals
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The King’s Man
Last Night in Soho
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Suicide Squad
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
SOUND
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 126 films were submitted for consideration.
A Quiet Place Part II
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The French Dispatch
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The Harder They Fall
The Last Duel
Last Night in Soho
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
tick tick…BOOM!
West Side Story
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Six films have been longlisted, and three will be nominated. Rounds One and Two (longlist and nominations) are a jury vote, and an opt in chapter will select the winner in Round Three.
Affairs of the Art
Do Not Feed The Pigeons
A Film About A Pudding
Homebird
Night of the Living Dread
Robin Robin
BRITISH SHORT FILM
10 films have been longlisted, and five will be nominated. In Round One, members of the opt-in shorts chapter vote to form a preliminary longlist, and from the highest ranking films a jury vote for the longlist of 10 films. In Round Two, the jury vote on the nominations. In Round Three, an opt in chapter will select the winner.
The Black Cop
Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee
Femme
The Palace
Play It Safe
Rough
Roy
Stuffed
Punch-Drunk
The Tunnel