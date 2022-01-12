BAFTA Awards Longlist 2022: ‘No Time to Die,’ ‘Belfast,’ ‘West Side Story’ Among Leading Films

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has revealed its longlist of nominees across 24 categories for its upcoming film awards.

“No Time to Die,” “Belfast,” and “West Side Story| are among the leading films announced on Wednesday following the first round of votes.

As revealed on Monday, not included in the long-list is “Spider-Man: No Way Home” after “failing to meet eligibility criteria,” according to BAFTA. The film had originally sought consideration for the best picture and best special effects categories. Sony declined to comment.

Round Two voting, to determine the nominations in the member voted categories, will open between Feb. 14 and 27 2022. Nominations will be announced on Feb 3.

Round Three voting, to determine the winners, will open between Feb. 9 and March 8.

The BAFTA Awards are set to take place in central London on March 13.

Check out the full longlist below:

BEST FILM

15 films go through to the Round Two of voting, and five will be nominated. This is the only category voted for by all film voting members in all voting rounds. 217 films were submitted for consideration.

“Being The Ricardos”

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“House of Gucci”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“No Time To Die”

“The French Dispatch”

“The Lost Daughter”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“tick tick…BOOM!”

“West Side Story”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

20 films will go through to Round Two of voting. The top five films from the opt-in chapter vote in Round One automatically receive a nomination. The next ranking 15 films will be considered by a jury, who will vote for five nominations. 10 films will be nominated in this category. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 64 films were submitted for consideration, all of which passed the BFI Diversity Standards.

“After Love”

“Ali & Ava”

“Belfast”

“Benediction”

“Boiling Point”

“The Colour Room”

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“The Duke”

“The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

“House of Gucci”

“The King’s Man”

“Last Night in Soho”

“Mothering Sunday”

“Munich- The Edge of War”

“No Time To Die”

“Operation Mincemeat”

“Passing”

“Spencer”

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

10 films have been longlisted, and five will be nominated. The longlist, nominees and winner in this category are voted on by a jury. 37 films were submitted for consideration.

“After Love”

“Boiling Point”

“Censor”

“Dying to Divorce”

“The Harder They Fall”

“Hostile”

“Keyboard Fantasies”

“Passing”

“The Power”

“Sweetheart”

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

15 films will progress to Round Two of voting, and five will be nominated. This category is voted for in all three Rounds by an opt-in Chapter. 50 films were submitted for consideration.

“A Hero

“Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn”

“Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car”

“Flee”

“The Hand of God”

“I’m Your Man”

“Lamb”

“The Most Beautiful Boy in the World”

“Parallel Mothers”

“Paris, 13th District”

“Petite Maman”

“Riders of Justice”

“Titane”

“The Worst Person in the World”

DOCUMENTARY

15 films will progress to Round Two of voting. The top two films from the opt-in chapter vote in Round One automatically receive a nomination. The next ranking 13 films will be considered by a jury, who will vote for three nominations. Five films will be nominated in this category. In Round three, the Documentary opt-in chapter will select the winner in this category.

“14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible”

“Becoming Cousteau”

“Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”

“Cow”

“Flee”

“JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass”

“Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story”

“The Lost Leonardo”

“The Most Beautiful Boy in the World”

“The Real Charlie Chaplin”

“The Rescue”

“The Sparks Brothers”

“Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“Tina”

“The Velvet Underground”

ANIMATED FILM

Seven films will progress to Round Two of voting, and four will be nominated. This category is voted for in all three Rounds by an opt-in Chapter. 14 films were submitted for consideration.

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

“Ron’s Gone Wrong”

“Sing 2”

DIRECTOR

20 films will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is voted on by a jury (nominations) and Round Three is voted on by the general membership (winner). To determine this longlist, in Round One, the directing chapter voted; the top seven female and top seven male directed films were automatically longlisted. The remaining 3 female and 3 male directors were voted for by a Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 ranking female and male directed films. A nominating jury will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 184 films were submitted for consideration.

“After Love”

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“First Cow”

“The Hand of God”

“Happening”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Lost Daughter”

“Passing”

“Petite Maman”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Souvenir Part II”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“Titane”

“West Side Story”

“Zola”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 78 films were submitted for consideration.

“After Love”

“Being The Ricardos”

“Belfast”

“The Card Counter”

“C’mon C’mon”

“Don’t Look Up”

“The Duke”

“The French Dispatch”

“The Hand of God”

“King Richard”

“Last Night in Soho”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Parallel Mothers”

“Petite Maman”

“The Worst Person in the World”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 62 films were submitted for consideration.

“CODA”

“Cyrano”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“The Green Knight”

“House of Gucci”

“The Last Duel”

“The Lost Daughter”

“No Time To Die”

“Passing”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“tick tick…BOOM!”

“West Side Story”

LEADING ACTRESS

15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 82 performances were submitted for consideration.

Jessica Chastain The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga House of Gucci

Alana Haim Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Hudson Respect

Emilia Jones CODA

Nicole Kidman Being The Ricardos

Jennifer Lawrence Don’t Look Up

Frances McDormand The Tragedy of Macbeth

Renate Reinsve The Worst Person in the World

Claire Rushbrook Ali & Ava

Joanna Scanlan After Love

Kristen Stewart Spencer

Tessa Thompson Passing

Rachel Zegler West Side Story

LEADING ACTOR

15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 102 performances were submitted for consideration.

Riz Ahmed Encounter

Adeel Akhtar Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali Swan Song

Javier Bardem Being The Ricardos

Daniel Craig No Time To Die

Benedict Cumberbatch The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage Cyrano

Adam Driver House of Gucci

Andrew Garfield tick tick…BOOM!

Stephen Graham Boiling Point

Cooper Hoffman Licorice Pizza

Joaquin Phoenix C’mon C’mon

Will Smith King Richard

Denzel Washington The Tragedy of Macbeth

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 202 performances were submitted for consideration.

Caitríona Balfe Belfast

Cate Blanchett Don’t Look Up

Jessie Buckley The Lost Daughter

Ana de Armas No Time To Die

Ariana DeBose West Side Story

Ann Dowd Mass

Judi Dench Belfast

Kirsten Dunst The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis King Richard

Kathryn Hunter The Tragedy of Macbeth

Rita Moreno West Side Story

Ruth Negga Passing

Vinette Robinson Boiling Point

Meryl Streep Don’t Look Up

Anya Taylor-Joy Last Night in Soho

SUPPORTING ACTOR

15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 283 performances were submitted for consideration.

David Alvarez West Side Story

Bradley Cooper Licorice Pizza

Benicio del Toro The French Dispatch

Jamie Dornan Belfast

Ciarán Hinds Belfast

Mike Faist West Side Story

Andrew Garfield The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Troy Kotsur CODA

Jared Leto House of Gucci

Woody Norman C’mon C’mon

Al Pacino House of Gucci

Jesse Plemons The Power of the Dog

Mark Rylance Don’t Look Up

J.K. Simmons Being The Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee The Power of the Dog

CASTING

15 films will progress to Round Two of voting, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is voted on by a jury (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 89 films were submitted in this category. Casting Statements, written by the Casting Directors about the casting process, are provided by the entrants and shared with the jury in Round Two and published on BAFTA View.

After Love

Belfast

Boiling Point

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The Hand of God

House of Gucci

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Lost Daughter

Passing

The Power of the Dog

tick tick…BOOM!

West Side Story

CINEMATOGRAPHY

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 126 films were submitted for consideration.

Belfast

C’mon C’mon

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The French Dispatch

House of Gucci

The Last Duel

Last Night in Soho

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

COSTUME DESIGN

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 86 films were submitted for consideration.

Being The Ricardos

Belfast

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

The French Dispatch

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

Spencer

West Side Story

EDITING

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 154 films were submitted for consideration.

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The French Dispatch

The Hand of God

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

Licorice Pizza

The Lost Daughter

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

tick tick…BOOM!

Titane

West Side Story

MAKE UP & HAIR

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 77 films were submitted for consideration.

Being The Ricardos

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

The French Dispatch

House of Gucci

The King’s Man

The Last Duel

Last Night in Soho

No Time To Die

West Side Story

ORIGINAL SCORE

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 101 films were submitted for consideration. Music cue sheets are provided by the entrants and published on BAFTA View for the music chapter in Rounds One and Two, and for all voting members in Round Three.

Being The Ricardos

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

The French Dispatch

The Green Knight

The Harder They Fall

King Richard

The Last Duel

Last Night in Soho

The Lost Daughter

Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

Spencer

PRODUCTION DESIGN

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 99 films were submitted for consideration.

Being The Ricardos

Belfast

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

The French Dispatch

House of Gucci

The Last Duel

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 56 films were submitted for consideration. Entrants can submit a supporting Statement and a show-reel of the SVFX work (up to five minutes in duration); this will be published on BAFTA View for the general voting membership in Round Three.

Black Widow

Cruella

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Eternals

Free Guy

The French Dispatch

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The King’s Man

Last Night in Soho

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Suicide Squad

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

SOUND

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 126 films were submitted for consideration.

A Quiet Place Part II

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The French Dispatch

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Harder They Fall

The Last Duel

Last Night in Soho

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

tick tick…BOOM!

West Side Story

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Six films have been longlisted, and three will be nominated. Rounds One and Two (longlist and nominations) are a jury vote, and an opt in chapter will select the winner in Round Three.

Affairs of the Art

Do Not Feed The Pigeons

A Film About A Pudding

Homebird

Night of the Living Dread

Robin Robin

BRITISH SHORT FILM

10 films have been longlisted, and five will be nominated. In Round One, members of the opt-in shorts chapter vote to form a preliminary longlist, and from the highest ranking films a jury vote for the longlist of 10 films. In Round Two, the jury vote on the nominations. In Round Three, an opt in chapter will select the winner.

The Black Cop

Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee

Femme

The Palace

Play It Safe

Rough

Roy

Stuffed

Punch-Drunk

The Tunnel