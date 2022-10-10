‘Back to the Future’ Fans Brought to Tears by Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd’s Emotional Reunion: ‘This Is So Beautiful’

“Back to the Future” fans were brought to tears on social media after videos from New York Comic-Con went viral for capturing the emotional reunion between stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. The duo appeared visibly moved when they took the stage to a huge applause from the crowd, with Fox emotionally hugging Lloyd and Lloyd putting his arm around Fox. One video of the reunion has earned over 7 million views on Twitter.

“Watching [Michael J. Fox] hug Christopher Lloyd like this is so beautiful,” wrote one Twitter user. “I think it’s safe to safe that today belongs to Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. As It should do. It’s a beautiful moment in time.”

Fox joined “Back to the Future” after production was already underway, with Lloyd having filmed scenes with original Marty McFly actor Eric Stoltz. Director Robert Zemeckis came to realize that Stoltz wasn’t right for the past, so Fox was cast and the production had to reshoot scenes.

“I didn’t know Michael other than hearing about him,” Lloyd said at NYCC (via Uproxx). “And I felt that I had barely made it through the six weeks, and now I was going to have to do it again? There was immediate chemistry, as they say.”

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the late 1990s, and he told the NYFCC audience that Lloyd has always been there supporting him over the years.

“Parkinson’s is the gift that keeps on taking—but it’s a gift, and I wouldn’t change it for anything,” Fox said. “People like Chris have been there a lot for me, and so many of you have. It’s not about what I have, it’s about what I’ve been given—the voice to get this done, and help people out.”

Watch videos and see photos of Lloyd and Fox’s emotional reunion below.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Actors Christopher Lloyd (L) and Michael J. Fox attend a “Back To The Future Reunion” at New York Comic Con on October 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for ReedPop) Getty Images for ReedPop

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Actors Christopher Lloyd (L) and Michael J. Fox attend a “Back To The Future Reunion” at New York Comic Con on October 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for ReedPop) Getty Images for ReedPop

If you were a teenager in 1985, then Michael J. Fox was your guy. Marty McFly in Back to the Future is the coolest teenager in cinema history.

Watching him hug Christopher Lloyd like this is so beautiful. #BackToTheFuture #MichaelJFox pic.twitter.com/sniP95YE1J — The Sting (@TSting18) October 9, 2022

Such a beautiful moment, Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd renuiniting at Comic Con pic.twitter.com/HcblCb4ecD — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) October 9, 2022

If you need me I’ll just be here watching this on a loop. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 9, 2022

I think it's safe to safe that today belongs to Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. As It should do.

It's a beautiful moment in time. https://t.co/FwcBJ1AJOA — The Sting (@TSting18) October 9, 2022