Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ Trailer Showcases Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Scandalous Story of Golden Age Hollywood

Damien Chazelle is making his return to the silver screen after a four-year hiatus with his newest film “Babylon.”

Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, “Babylon” follows the duo in the golden age of Hollywood (the late 1920s) as the film industry transitions from silent films to “talkies” due to the invention of synchronized sound. Pitt plays a silent film star during the time, and Robbie is a roaring twenties icon. As Hollywood shifts around them, they are forced to grapple with an evolving industry.

The period piece is rounded out by an all-star cast of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Tobey Maguire — who also serves as an executive producer — Max Minghella, Spike Jonze, Jean Smart, Flea, Jeff Garlin, P.J. Byrne, Samara Weaving and Olivia Wilde. Originally, Emma Stone was set to star in the film, but exited in late 2020 due to scheduling conflicts. Robbie then replaced the “La La Land” star.

“Babylon” has been heavily anticipated as Chazelle’s first project since 2018’s “First Man.” The biopic, which starred Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong, garnered positive reviews but did not resonate with audiences to the same degree as Chazelle’s 2016 Oscar-winning musical “La La Land.” While “La La Land” famously did not bring home the best picture at the Academy Awards, then 32-year-old Chazelle became the youngest filmmaker to win the Oscar for best director.

With “Babylon,” it seems that Chazelle is going to be taking another shot at Oscar success. The film is set to release on Dec. 25, smack dab in the middle of awards season.

Watch the full trailer below.