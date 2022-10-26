‘American Animal’ Director Matt D’Elia Preps Relationship Horror-Thriller ‘A Void,’ Visit Films to Launch Sales at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Visit Films will represent worldwide rights on the genre-bending relationship horror-thriller “A Void,” the latest feature from ”American Animal” director and star Matt D’Elia.

The film will be presented to buyers at next week’s American Film Market, and begin production in 2023.

“A Void” centers on troubled lovers Sarah and Nick, lifelong urbanites and intellectuals, who move from the city to the country to start a new chapter. As their repressed traumas become more evident, so too do the cracks in their relationship. These problems are only compounded when they encounter a mysterious anomaly on their property: An inexplicable black void that, according to all laws of physics, shouldn’t and can’t exist — and yet, there it is.

As Sarah and Nick attempt to understand what they’ve stumbled upon, bizarre and terrifying events begin to take place, both in their dreams and in their waking lives.

“A Void” is written by D’Elia. The film stars Aya Cash (“The Boys”), Joshua Leonard (“The Blair Witch Project”) and Alison Pill (“Hail Caesar”) and will be produced by Adam Mitchell (“The Scary of Sixty-First”), Mark Rapaport (”The Scary of Sixty-First”) and Amanda Kramer (“Ladyworld”).

Visual effects are by Jeremy Cox (“The Many Saints of Newark”), while the score and sound design is by Britt and Alex Brown of occult industrial drone-duo Robedoor (“Negative Legacy”).

D’Elia made his directorial debut with “American Animal,” which premiered at SXSW in 2012 and was acquired by Screen Media Films for theatrical release in May 2013.

D’Elia said: “I could not be more excited to make my film, ‘A Void.’ With uncertainty all around us these days — everywhere we look, in all shapes and forms — I believe this is the best possible time to make this kind of movie. And I’m beyond thrilled for Visit Films to showcase the film at AFM, and to help bring ‘A Void’ to audiences all around the world.”

Brooklyn-based Visit Films, founded by Ryan Kampe, works with both domestic and international fare. The company secured the MTV Docs and Paramount deal for the Oscar-nominated documentary “Ascension.” Visit also sold “Down With the King” to Sony Pictures Worldwide, “The Storms of Jeremy Thomas” to Cohen Media Group and “First Date” to Magnolia Pictures.

(Pictured, L-R: Matt D’Elia, Aya Cash, Joshua Leonard)