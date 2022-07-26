‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ Lands ‘Shang-Chi’ Director Destin Daniel Cretton

The Kang Dynasty has its leader.

“Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings” director Destin Daniel Cretton will continue his tenure within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the director of “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” a rep for Marvel Studios confirmed.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige announced “The Kang Dynasty” during the company’s wide-ranging presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, as part one of the two-part conclusion to the Multiverse Saga — similar to how 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” concluded the Infinity Saga.

Unlike those films — which were filmed and directed back-to-back by MCU veterans Anthony and Joe Russo — Cretton will only be directing “The Kang Dynasty,” which is set to debut on May 2, 2025. The follow-up, “Avengers: Secret Wars,” is due to open just six months later, on Nov. 7, 2025. No director has been announced for that film.

Cretton is already deeply ensconced within the MCU, having signed an overall deal with Marvel Studios and Onyx Collective in late 2021. As part of that deal, he is also working on a sequel to “Shang-Chi,” and is developing a “Wonder Man” series for Disney+, with Andrew Guest (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) serving as head writer.

