‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Is ‘Very Much Based on’ James Cameron’s Family, Sigourney Weaver Says

“Avatar” star Sigourney Weaver revealed some insight about James Cameron’s highly anticipated “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which premieres Dec. 16.

“The story is about family, about our families trying to stay together [and] the lengths to which we all go to protect each other and protect the place where we live,” Weaver told Variety at a special screening for her new film “The Good House” in New York City. “It’s very much based on Jim’s family and his joy in the family; and also, how vulnerable you are when you have children.”

A hit for over a decade since its original release, “Avatar” once again dominated the box office with an impressive re-release in theaters. Ahead of the upcoming sequel, the 2009 sci-fi epic wowed with $30 million worldwide in ticket sales, as reported on Sept. 25.

Weaver, who turns 73 in October, will travel back in time as she plays a teenage character in “The Way of Water.” Motion-capture technology will transform the actor into a 14-year-old Na’vi named Kiri.

She said the new “Avatar” movie included training with Navy SEALs and learning how to hold her breath underwater for nearly seven minutes for certain scenes.

“I think we were all amazed that we could do any of it,” she said about performing the required stunts. “When you’re with Jim Cameron you know that he has the best of the best people to make sure you’re safe.”

Looking to her next performance in “The Good House” as Hildy Good — an alcoholic dealing with long-buried emotions and a rekindled romance with Kevin Kline — she said the role was “refreshing”: “I just jumped at the chance to play an older woman in a story that was told from her point of view.”

The starry Manhattan screening showcased a bevy of Cinema Society elite guests, including a surprise appearance by Katie Couric and director Ang Lee. Also on hand were “The Good House” novelist Ann Leary with her husband Denis Leary, co-directors Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky, producers Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh, Aaron Ryder; executive producers Steve Samuels, Christos Konstantakopoulos, Robert Kessel; and Roadside Attractions co-president Howard Cohen.