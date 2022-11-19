Austin Butler on His Role in ‘Dune: Part Two’: ‘It’s Really Surreal’

Austin Butler is going from Memphis to Arrakis with his upcoming role as Feyd-Rautha in “Dune: Part Two.”

The “Elvis” star spoke to Variety on the red carpet for the Academy’s Governors Awards on Saturday night, giving a small taste of what’s to come in the second half of Denis Villeneuve’s epic.

“Do you think I can tell you everything? I can’t tell,” Butler starts out after being asked about his role. Variety‘s Marc Malkin says, “You get a phone call that says you’re going to be in the ‘Dune’ sequel, walk us to what goes through your mind.”

“I just I loved the first film so much,” Butler says. “It was this cinematic masterpiece, so the idea of getting to be a part of that world is just incredibly exciting and Denis is one of my favorite filmmakers and just an amazing human being. He’s so kind and I’m a fan of every one of those actors in the film, so I I felt really honored.”

“What was it like walking on set the first day, what’s going through your mind?” Malkin asks Butler.

“It’s really surreal. You feel sort of like a kid in your favorite film. It’s like walking on to the set of any film that that you admire, like walking onto ‘Indiana Jones’ or something like that. Like one of those films that really impact you as a kid, that’s how it felt.”

In the “Dune” novel, Feyd-Rautha is Baron Harkonnen’s younger nephew and his successor on Arrakis. In David Lynch’s version of “Dune,” the character was played by Sting, who wore only a blue sci-fi style codpiece in the scene where he enters the film.