Arrow Snaps Up Mark O’Brien’s Debut Feature ‘The Righteous’ Starring Henry Czerny, Mimi Kuzyk (EXCLUSIVE)

Alternative streaming service Arrow, the home for all things cult, art, horror and world cinema, has snapped up Mark O’Brien’s debut feature “The Righteous.”

Having acquired the film’s U.K., Eire and U.S. rights and Canadian home entertainment rights, Arrow will roll out a digital release in the U.K. U.S. and Eire this summer as well as a deluxe collector’s edition Blu-ray in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Eire under the Arrow Video brand.

The film will be released theatrically and on digital in Canada this summer by Vortex Media.

Starring O’Brien (“Marriage Story”), Henry Czerny (Mission: Impossible franchise) and Mimi Kuzyk (“Private Eyes”), “The Righteous” is a a psychological horror about “a burdened man feels the wrath of a vengeful God after he and his wife are visited by a mysterious stranger.”

The film first premiered at the 2021 Fantasia International Film Festival where it won the Cheval Noir and Silver Award. It also won a “Bloodie” at the 2021 Blood in the Snow Film Festival and the Grimmfest Award at Grimmfest 2021.

“We’re delighted to be working with Vortex Media and ‘The Righteous’ creative team on the forthcoming release,” said Francesco Simeoni, Arrow’s director of content, in a statement. “Mark O’Brien has put together a highly impressive debut with strong performances from himself and his stars. We knew upon seeing it at Fantasia that it would be perfect for Arrow fans.”

Vortex Media CEO Justin Rebelo added: “Vortex Media has supported ‘The Righteous’ from the script stage and are elated to have partnered with the wonderful team at Arrow Films to release what is a fantastic, visionary work by Mark O’Brien. We look forward to continuing the film’s journey sharing the film with audiences after the warm response from Fantasia, Grimmfest and Blood in the Snow.”

O’Brien commented: “As a dedicated fan of Arrow Films, I am beyond thrilled to be partnering with them on my debut feature film and continuing my relationship with Vortex Media. Arrow Films are a filmmaker and cinephile’s dream. It’s an honor to be a part of their tremendous catalog.”

The film, which was shot in O’Brien’s hometown of Newfoundland, Canada, is produced by Panoramic Pictures’ Mark O’Neill and executive produced by David Miller and Allison White. Marc Hamou, Walter Lawlor, David Miller and O’Brien exec produce.

Simeoni and Rebelo at negotiated the deal.

O’Brien will next be seen in “61st Street” from “Your Honor” showrunner Peter Moffat.