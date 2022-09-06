‘Armageddon Time’ Trailer: Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong Star in James Gray’s Semi-Autobiographical Drama

James Gray is reminiscing about his childhood in Queens in the first trailer for his semi-autobiographical film “Armageddon Time.”

Inspired by the director’s upbringing in 1980s Queens, the film loosely follows Gray’s experiences as a student at the Kew-Forest School in New York City — where Donald Trump also attended. Starring newcomer Banks Repeta as Paul Graff, “Armageddon Time” also includes Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway as Paul’s parents Irving and Esther, and Anthony Hopkins as his grandfather. Additional cast members include Jaylin Webb, Ryan Sell, Tovah Feldshuh and John Diehl as Fred Trump.

In May, Hathaway and Gray broke into tears as the film received a seven-minute standing ovation following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Viewers were also surprised to see Jessica Chastain appear in a small cameo as Donald Trump’s sister, Maryanne.

Chastain told Variety in June that she agreed to play the small part for free under one circumstance: “They sent me an offer and I said, ‘No, no, put the money back into the movie,'” Chastain said about her involvement in playing Trump’s politician sister, who was originally meant to be portrayed by Cate Blanchett. “The only thing I ask — the only thing I would like — is for it to be never announced that I am in this movie.”

“Armageddon Time” is directed and written by Gray, who is also producing with Spacemaker Productions — founded by Alex Hughes — and “Ad Astra” partners RT Features. Focus Features will distribute the film.

“Armageddon Time” premieres in theaters Oct. 28. Watch the full trailer below.