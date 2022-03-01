‘West Side Story’ Star Ariana DeBose to Play Calypso in Sony’s ‘Kraven the Hunter’

“West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose has joined the cast of Sony’s “Kraven the Hunter.” an upcoming superhero action-adventure featuring Aaron Taylor Johnson as one of Spider-Man’s most deadly antagonists.

She will play Calypso, a voodoo priestess who is the on-and-off lover of Kraven. The character first appeared in “Spider-Man” comics in the early 1980s as an adversary of Spider-Man, who has the power of mind control and a costume that barely covered her body.

J.C. Chandor, who previously tackled “All Is Lost” and “Triple Frontier,” is directing “Kraven the Hunter,” which also stars Russell Crowe.

Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing, with the screenplay written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk.

More to come…