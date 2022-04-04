 Damon Wayans, Pam Grier Join Tubi’s ‘Cinnamon’ from Village Roadshow Pictures’ Black Noir Cinema Slate – Film News in Brief

Currently in production in Atlanta, “Cinnamon” marks the first movie filming under the “Black Noir Cinema” banner. Variety exclusively announced the deal which sees Village Roadshow Pictures’ producing multiple films for Tubi, reclaiming and reinventing the Blaxploitation genre for a new generation.

Set to debut later this year, “Cinnamon” is a thriller that follows Jodi Jackson, a struggling small-town gas station attendant and aspiring singer, whose life is sent into a tailspin when there’s a robbery at work. Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore (also known for “Raising Kanan”) plays Jodi.

Blaxploitation film icon and Golden Globe nominee Grier (“Foxy Brown,” “Coffy,” “Jackie Brown”) plays Mama, the undisputed head of her family’s criminal organization — with her son James (Jeremie Harris,” Legion”) executing her wishes — while Emmy nominee Wayans plays Wally, the owner of the robbed convenience store. Wally is a businessman who also owns a used car lot that has made him a fixture on local TV commercials, and he is deeply in debt to James and Mama. After he borrowed money from them to start his businesses, he’s badly over-extended and has been aggressively cooking the books to give himself a better lifestyle and maximize his profits — by cheating his partners.

“Cinnamon” also stars David Iacono (“The Flight Attendant”) as Eddie, Jodi’s fiercely devoted boyfriend and music manager. The movie is written and directed by rising filmmaker Bryian Keith Montgomery Jr. and produced by Kevin Garnett and his Content Cartel Studios, along with director/producer Oz Scott, who heads the “Black Noir Cinema” initiative.

Wētā FX Opens New Office in Vancouver

Wētā FX, has announced the opening of its Vancouver office as part of the next phase of the company’s growth following the $1.6 billion technology deal with Unity late last year.

The company behind films such as “Eternals,” “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” Canadian presence marks the company’s first dedicated visual effects office outside its home-base of New Zealand.

“The global growth in entertainment content has allowed us the flexibility to really pursue the projects we want and to expand our business model to tap into talent in more locations around the world,” said Prem Akkaraju, CEO of Wētā FX. “Vancouver is an established market for VFX, Animation and Games talent and we look forward to welcoming them into the Wētā FX family.”

The Vancouver office will work on a wide range of shows including the Avatar Sequels, the first of which will hit theatres in December 2022.

Palm Springs Film Fest Sets January Dates

The Palm Springs International Film Society announced dates for the 34th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival, returning in-person from Jan. 5 through Jan. 16, 2023. The gala Film Awards dinner will take place Jan. 5 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, while film screenings will start Jan. 6, including the opening night presentation that evening. Palm Springs ShortFest is still scheduled for June 21-27.

Ebony Media Launches Ebony Studios

Ebony Media, which re-launched last year as a digital-first brand, has announced the launch of Ebony Studios, a full-service production platform for film, television, audio and digital programs that will explore the diverse and rich spectrum of Black culture. Ty Cameron has been appointed president of Ebony Studios. One of the studio’s first projects is the feature-length documentary “Sincerely, Los Angeles,” chronicling the elaborate memorials that sprang up around the city in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death.