Kevin Bacon Joins Netflix’s ‘Leave the World Behind’ – Film News in Brief

Kevin Bacon and Farrah Mackenzie have joined Netflix’s “Leave the World Behind,” joining Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke and Myha’la Herrold in the film based on the bestselling novel by Rumaan Alam.

The story revolves around a couple vacationing in a rental house on Long Island, who are surprised when the homeowners arrive bearing news of a mysterious blackout.

Sam Esmail writes and directs, and the Obamas’ production Higher Ground recently came on as an executive producer. The novel was a finalist for the National Book Award.

‘High Noon,’ Gary Cooper to Be Honored at USC

USC’s School of Cinematic Arts is partnering with the Gary Cooper estate for the 70th anniversary of Oscar-nominated Western “High Noon.” On Sunday, April 24, events will include a special screening and panel, book signing and opening of the Gary Cooper Exhibition.

The exhibition will feature Cooper’s Oscars, personal and film fashion, photos with family and friends including Ernest Hemingway and Pablo Picasso and more. The exhibition will be on display in the School of Cinematic Arts lobby to Sept. 30.