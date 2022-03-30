Apple Re-Releasing ‘CODA’ in Theaters With Open Captions Following Oscars Win

Fresh off its Oscars triumph, Apple will re-release “CODA” in movie theaters on Friday. The film, which tells the story of the only hearing member of a deaf family’s relationship with her parents and brother, will screen in over 600 U.S. locations with open captions. That will make the film accessible to the deaf and hard of hearing.

“CODA” became the first movie released by a streaming service to win best picture at Sunday’s ceremony. Director Sian Heder picked up a statue for best adapted screenplay, and Tory Kotsur won best supporting actor.

“CODA” debuted at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and sold to Apple for a record-breaking $25 million. It was released in cinemas last summer, earning a paltry $1 million. The Oscar triumph was a statement-making moment for Apple, which only got into the entertainment business in 2019 with the launch of its streaming service Apple TV Plus.

“As our industry recognizes ‘CODA’ with its highest honor, we’re excited once again to bring this moving film to theaters so that audiences can share in the experience of watching it together,” says Erica Anderson from Apple Original Films’ Distribution team. “As with previous theatrical runs, all showings will have open captions, so that the film is accessible to the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities.”

“CODA” co-stars Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez and Marlee Matlin.

The film follows Ruby (Jones) who frequently acts as an interpreter for her parents (Matlin and Kotsur) while working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school. After Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing. Her choirmaster (Derbez) encourages her to apply to a prestigious music school, which leaves Ruby torn between the responsibility she feels to her family and her desire to pursue her own dreams.