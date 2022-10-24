‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer: Here Comes Kang the Conqueror

Marvel Studios has dropped the first trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the titular characters and introducing Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror.

In the new trailer, Kang offers Scott Lang a way out of the Quantum Realm after Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang accidentally transports the entire Ant family into it. The new villain comes from far into the future, specializing in time travel, which makes him a formidable villain for even the strongest — or smallest — of Avengers. Majors is preparing to be the next Thanos-level villain in the MCU, and he’ll likely pop up next in Destin Daniel Cretton’s “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.”

Initially appearing as He Who Remains in the Season 1 finale of Disney+ series “Loki,” Majors will get his first full run as the iconic comic book character in the “Ant-Man” franchise’s third entry, which finds the entire Ant family trapped in the Quantum Realm. Rounding out the cast is the return of Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and the introduction of Newton as Cassie, who was initially played by Emma Fuhrmann in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

Bill Murray plays an unnamed character, who has a history with Janet Van Dyne during her previous time spent in the Quantum Realm. Peyton Reed directs his third in the “Ant-Man” trilogy from a screenplay by Jeff Loveness.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” kicks off MCU’s Phase 5 and is set for theatrical release on Feb. 17, 2023. Watch the trailer below.