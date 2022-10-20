Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld and Jordan Aaron Hall Join Prime Video‘s ’The Idea of You’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Academy Award-nominee Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld and Jordan Aaron Hall have joined the cast of Prime Video’s “The Idea of You,” starring and produced by Academy Award-winner Anne Hathaway.

The quartet join the cast as production has started on the Amazon Original movie, which is based on the best-selling, contemporary love story of the same name by Robinne Lee.

“The Idea of You” centers on Solène (Hathaway, previously billed as “Sophie”), a 40-year-old single mom who is “serendipitously blindsided by a second chance at love” with the lead singer of the world’s hottest boy band. Scott is set to play Solène’s estranged husband Dan, whose decision to end their marriage and subsequently cancel his Coachella trip with their 16-year-old daughter, Izzy (Ella Rubin) kicks off the film’s plot.

According to the film’s synopsis, it’s at the festival, among the crowds and desert heart, where Solène meets and begins an unexpected romance with 23-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), frontman for boy band August Moon (Jaiden Anthony, Raymond Cham, Vik White and Dakota Adan round out the group). Soon, Solène finds herself dodging the 24-hour news cycle, all while balancing her new globe-trotting romance, career and parenting a teenage daughter.

The project is directed by Michael Showalter, from a script by Jennifer Westfeldt, who will also executive produce. Producers include Oscar winner Cathy Schulman (via her Welle Entertainment label), joined by Gabrielle Union (for her I’ll Have Another banner), Hathaway (via her Somewhere Pictures label), Lee, Eric Hayes, Showalter and Jordana Mollick. I’ll Have Another’s Kian Gass will also executive produce.

Mumolo earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing 2011’s “Bridesmaids,” in which she also co-starred, and reunited with Kristen Wiig in 2021 to reprise their partnership for the hit comedy “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.” The actor also recently starred in “Confess, Fletch” alongside Jon Hamm, with previous film credits including STX’s “Bad Moms,” “The Boss,” “This is 40” and NBC’s “About a Boy” series. Mumolo is represented by UTA and Thruline Entertainment.

Scott is best known for starring opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus in HBO’s Emmy-winning series “Veep,” winning a Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding ensemble in a comedy series. The actor is now a series regular on Prime Video’s Emmy-winning series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” In film, Scott recently reprised his role in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” plus he starred in and produced the indie comedy “Who Invited Charlie?” which is currently on the festival circuit. He is represented by Gersh, Impression Entertainment and attorney Rick Genow.

Mattfeld’s previous credits include The CW’s “In the Dark” and Showtime’s “Shameless,” while Hall got his start performing on Broadway, appearing as young Simba in “The Lion King,” young Michael Jackson in “Motown: The Musical” and Tommy in “Matilda.” Among the actor’s television credits are FX’s “Pose,” and CBS’ “The Equalizer” and, on the film side, the indie thriller “What We Found.” Hall is represented by Take 3 Talent Agency.