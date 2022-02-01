Pop Singer Anne-Marie Nabs Cameo in Disney Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’

British pop singer Anne-Marie has landed a cameo in Pixar’s upcoming animated feature “Turning Red.”

Anne-Marie will voice Lauren, a friend of lead character Mei’s in the film.

“Turning Red” tells the story of 13-year-old Mei Lee (played by Rosalie Chiang) who sometimes turns into a red panda when she gets too excitable – a quirk Mei has to contend with along with hormones, high school and her slightly overbearing mom Ming (played by “Killing Eve’s” Sandra Oh).

Joining Anne-Marie as Mei’s friends are Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Hyein Park while Addison Chandler plays Devon, Mei’s secret crush.

Also lending their voices to the film are Jordan Fisher, Grayson Villanueva, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo and Finneas O’Connell who will play pop band 4*Town. Their songs, including “Nobody Like U,” which features in the trailer, have been written by O’Connell and Billie Eilish.

“We are super excited to have Anne-Marie as a U.K. cameo in ‘Turning Red,’” director Domee Shi said in a statement. “Anne-Marie really brought this role to life during our filming with a combo of quirky exuberance and humour that was note-perfect for her character, a red-panda superfan.”

Anne-Marie said: “I’m a massive fan of Pixar so it was an honour to be invited to have a role in ‘Turning Red.’ It’s such a special film, I love the 00’s setting, it’s nostalgic and fun and I love the concept of Mei needing to figure out her journey about growing up in this weird world.”

“Turning Red” will be released directly onto Disney Plus in March.