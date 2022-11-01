Anne Hathaway Doubts ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Is Possible Now, but Says ‘They Could Relaunch It’ and ‘Find New People to Do it’

“The Devil Wears Prada” remains one of Anne Hathaway’s most enduring hits, but the Oscar winner isn’t too sold on returning for a potential sequel. Hathaway was recently asked about returning for “The Devil Wears Prada 2” during an interview on “The View” (Entertainment Weekly). She said a sequel would be “tempting” to make but also probably not possible considering just how much print media has changed since the original film opened in 2006.

“I don’t know if there can be,” Hathaway said. “I just think that movie was in a different era. Now, everything has gone so digital, and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing, and it’s just very different now.”

Hathaway added, “It is tempting to think about Andy (Hathaway) and Emily (Emily Blunt) needing to get Miranda (Meryl Streep) her coffee and she’s somewhere in Europe and then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who’s at a restaurant. It’s tempting, but I don’t think it’s going to happen. They could relaunch it, find some new people and do it.”

“The Devil Wears Prada,” directed by David Frankel, was a summer box office hit in 2006. The movie earned $326 million worldwide and landed Streep an Oscar nomination for best actress. Hathaway recently made headlines for shutting down the ongoing debate over whether or not Nate, Andy’s boyfriend played by “Entourage” actor Adrian Grenier, is the film’s true villain.

“No, I’m sorry I don’t,” Hathaway said on “Watch What Happens Live” when asked if she’s anti-Nate. “I think that they were both very young and figuring things out, and he did behave like a brat, but I also behaved like a brat in my twenties and I hopefully grew out of it and I think that that’s what we all do. I wouldn’t want to be defined by my worst moment in my twenties, certainly, so I don’t hold Nate as a villain actually.”

Hathaway has been making the press rounds in support of her performance in James Gray’s new family drama “Armageddon Time,” which opened in select theaters Oct. 28. The film is set to expand to theaters nationwide on Nov. 4.