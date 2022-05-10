Anna Faris, Alicia Silverstone Join Susan Sarandon in John Krokidas’s ‘Tunnels,’ Bankside Films Board Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Faris, Alicia Silverstone and Patrick Wilson are set to join leads Susan Sarandon and Jaeden Martell in John Krokidas’ upcoming feature “Tunnels.”

Bankside Films have acquired the film from “Kill Your Darlings” director Krokidas, which is based on a screenplay by Victoria Rose.

In “Tunnels,” Martell (“Knives Out”) and Oscar-winner Sarandon (“Dead Man Walking”) play a duo who strike up the unlikeliest friendship in the wake of unthinkable tragedy.

Sarandon stars as Ruby, a woman whose grandson becomes a school shooter. She meets one of his victim’s siblings – Grayson (Martell) – when they are paired together at the local grocery store where they both work.

“As their friendship grows, and inspired by Grayson’s wisdom, Ruby realises that she may still have the power to make positive change and help bring the town back together again,” reads the logline.

Wilson (“Aquaman”), Faris (“Overboard”) and Golden Globe Award nominee Silverstone (“Book Club”) round out the cast on the project, which is set to shoot in fall 2022.

Circle of Confusion’s Brad Mendelsohn (“Daisy Jones and the Six”) and Matt Smith (“Maleficent”) will produce while Sarandon and Circle of Confusion’s Frank Frattaroli serve as executive producers. Stephen Kelliher and Sophie Green executive produce for Bankside Films and Phil Hunt and Compton Ross serve as executive producers for Head Gear Films who are financing the project.

Bankside will handle international sales, which launch at Cannes this month. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are co-repping U.S. distribution rights.

“I chose ‘Tunnels’ to direct as my second film because of its unique voice and its singular mission: to find what unites us as a people underneath all the noise that attempts to divide us,” said Krokidas. “Leaving us with what we desperately need now more than ever – humor, humanism and hope.”