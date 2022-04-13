Angelika Film Center, Sony Pictures Classics Offer Buy One, Get One Tickets for Heist Comedy ‘The Duke’

Angelika Film Center and Sony Pictures Classics want you to go back to the movies…with a friend.

In an effort to increase foot traffic at arthouse cinemas, Angelika and SPC have partnered to launch “Bring a Friend Back to the Movies.” The initiative is timed to the release of “The Duke,” a dramatic heist comedy starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren, on April 22.

“Bring a Friend Back to the Movies” will provide one complimentary ticket to customers who purchase a ticket directly from the Angelika website, app or in theaters to see “The Duke” during the first week of its release. Select Angelika locations will also offer each ticket holder for “The Duke” a specially priced split of bubbly to share with their friend in celebration of their return to the movies. The film, which premiered at Venice and Telluride Film Festivals, will land in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on April 22 before expanding to additional cities over the following weeks.

“We are thrilled that the Angelika has joined forces with us for ‘The Duke’ to ‘Bring a Friend Back to the Movies,’” said Sony Pictures Classics’ co-president, Tom Bernard. “The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on theaters and the moviegoing experience, but with people being able to get vaccinated and boosted, as well as increased health and safety protocols at theaters like the Angelika, going to the movies is as safe or safer than going to a bar or a crowded restaurant. We know that people are finally ready to get back into their seats and Roger Michell’s ‘The Duke,’ starring Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent, is the ideal film to remind viewers and their friends of their fondness for the movie theater viewing experience.”

Angelika Film Center also announced the Angelika Membership program, which will be launching on Friday, April 29. It will be free to join and will include exclusive rewards and benefits for film lovers. According to the press release, rewards and benefits will include: “earning points on movie tickets, food and drinks; free surprise screenings every month; free popcorn for you and a guest on your birthday; select free streaming on the Angelika’s curated platform, Angelika Anywhere; half-off tickets every Tuesday; and member discounts on online food and drink orders and merchandise.”

Ellen Cotter, president and CEO of Angelika, said “We’re honored to be partnering with Sony Pictures Classics on ‘Bring a Friend Back to the Movies.’ Being able to bring a friend for free to the Angelika to see ‘The Duke,’ a heartwarming and hilarious gem, is the perfect way to celebrate the magical experience of watching films in a theater with an audience.

Cotter continued, “And, with the launch a week later of our new free Angelika Membership program, enjoying the magic of movies at the Angelika has never been more rewarding for our guests.”

Roger Michell (“Notting Hill,” “My Cousin Rachel”) directed “The Duke,” his final feature film before he died last year. The film tells the true story of 60-year-old taxi driver Kempton Bunton (Broadbent), who stole Spanish artist Francisco Goya’s portrait of The Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London; the only painting ever hijacked from the National Gallery in its 196-year history.