Andy Armstrong’s Serial Killer Movie ‘Squealer’ Launches Sales in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Andy Armstrong’s directorial feature debut, “Squealer,” is set to launch sales in Cannes.

VMI Worldwide are handling international rights on the feature, which was produced by Walk Like A Duck Entertainment’s Jason Armstrong and Rob Goodrich, Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment and Walk Like a Duck’s Cameron Goodrich.

Paradigm are repping North American sales.

As well as directing “Squealer,” Andy Armstrong co-wrote the screenplay with Danielle Burgio. Armstrong and Burgio are also executive producing the feature.

Theo Rossi (“Sons of Anarchy”), Wes Chatham (“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2”), Tyrese Gibson (“Morbius”), Katherine Moennig (“Ray Donovan”), Ronnie Gene Blevins (“The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It”), Danielle Burgio (“Fear the Walking Dead”) and Christina Gonzalez (“Cruel Summer”) star.

“When a local cop and overzealous social-worker follow clues on missing persons cases around town, stomach-turning discoveries are unearthed on a pig farm, where the town butcher has been slaughtering more than livestock,” reads the logline.

“This spectacularly brutal story is actually inspired by real events,” says Andy Armstrong. “Therefore all darkness and violence in the movie is firmly grounded in reality yet leans heavily into each character’s personal eccentricities.”

Andre Relis, CEO of VMI Worldwide, said: “Looking forward to bringing the sad, terrifying, and true story of one of the most prolific serial killers in history to Cannes. Accompanied by an all-star cast it is sure to be a big hit at the market.”

Walk Like A Duck Entertainment’s Jason Armstrong and Rob Goodrich added: “When we were presented ‘Squealer,’ we immediately knew we had a unique opportunity to develop and produce a film that takes itself out of the nuts-and-bolts horror film and incorporate Andy and Danielle’s decades of experience in the upper ranks of Hollywood’s stunt world and pair it with an exciting ensemble cast. Andy’s ability to bring this real story to a big screen is frightening and exciting as hell!”

Relis and Sanghani negotiated the deal on behalf of VMI Worldwide and SSS Entertainment respectively.

Walk Like a Duck Entertainment is repped by Paradigm, 42West, and Joel Shames of Shames & Litwin.