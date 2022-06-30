Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, Claire Foy and Jamie Bell Join Andrew Haigh’s Next Movie ‘Strangers’

Andrew Haigh, acclaimed filmmaker behind queer festival darling “Weekend” and A24’s “Lean on Pete,” has assembled four U.K. heavyweights for his next feature film.

“Fleabag” breakout star Andrew Scott, “Normal People” heartthrob Paul Mescal, “The Crown” O.G. Elizabeth II Claire Foy, and “Rocketman” actor Jamie Bell are all on deck for “Strangers” — which Haigh has adapted and will direct. Searchlight Pictures, Film4 and Blueprint Pictures are partnering on the project, loosely based on an award-winning novel by Taichi Yamada.

“Strangers” follows screenwriter Adam (Scott) who, one night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, has a chance encounter with his mysterious neighbor Harry (Mescal) that punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As Adam and Harry get closer, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home where he discovers that his long-dead parents (Foy and Bell) are both living and look the same age as the day they died over 30 years ago.

Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin are producing for Blueprint, along with Sarah Harvey. Blueprint’s Ben Knight and Diarmuid McKeown are executive producing alongside Ollie Madden, Daniel Battsek and Farhana Bhula for Film4. Searchlight’s DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas are overseeing for the studio, along with Jaya Campbell, Apolline Berty and Kim Tance. The film’s release plans have not yet been set.

Haigh most recently wrote and directed the miniseries “The North Water” for the BBC. His previous credits include the Oscar-nominated “45 Years” starring Charlotte Rampling and Tom Courtenay. He is represented by CAA and The Agency.

Scott has exploded since appearing on the second season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Fleabag,” clocking roles in Sam Mendes’ Academy Award winner “1917,” Mick Jackson’s “Denial” with Rachel Weisz, and the Netflix original “Black Mirror.” He’ll next appear in the Amazon original series “Ripley.” Scott is represented by CAA and United Agents.

Similarly, Mescal became a stateside sensation in the Hulu’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s “Normal People.” He went on to appear in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s awards contender “The Lost Daughter” opposite Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson. He recently took Charlotte Wells’ “Aftersun” to Cannes, and just wrapped a modern retelling of the musical “Carmen.” Mescal is repped by Curtis Brown Group and CAA.

Foy starred in the first two seasons of the Netflix juggernaut “The Crown,” and has collected several trophies for her turn as Queen Elizabeth II. Her additional credits include Damien Chazelle’s “First Man,” Fede Alvarez’s “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” and Steven Soderbergh’s “Unsane.” She’ll next be seen in Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” alongside Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara and Frances McDormand. Foy is repped by Independent Talent Group and UTA.

Bell recently played opposite Taron Egerton in Dexter Fletcher’s “Rocketman,” and “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” starring Annette Bening and Julie Walters. He’s currently starring in Apple TV+’s “Shining Girls” with Elisabeth Moss, and is repped by UTA.