Andrew Garfield Wore His Original ‘Spider-Man’ Suit for ‘No Way Home,’ Told Family About Returning

Andrew Garfield confirmed on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that he wore the same Spider-Man suit in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” that he did in his original “The Amazing-Spider Man” movies. When asked about putting on his original suit again, Garfield responded, “Yeah. I still fit, bruh.”

“No, I had to get in shape,” Garfield clarified. “I had to work on it with my trainer. I was very nervous about that. I was very nervous. I was like, no one wants to see an old, fat guy in a Spider-Man costume.”

Garfield played Spider-Man in two comic book tentpoles directed by Marc Webb, “The Amazing-Spider Man” and “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” While rumors circulated for well over a year that Garfield would be reprising the web-slinger role in “No Way Home” opposite iterations of Spider-Man played by Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, the actor kept his involvement a secret from nearly everyone in his life for two years. There were three exceptions, however. Garfield told Ellen Degeneres this week that he told the truth to his father, mother and brother.

“It was fun to keep it secret, because you know when you’re planning a surprise birthday party for someone and they’re like, ‘I hate surprises. Tell me, is the party happening? No seriously, don’t mess around because you know I actually hate surprises,'” Garfield said. “So it felt like I was part of organizing a surprise birthday party for a bunch of people who would appreciate it.”

Garfield revealed earlier this month that he even lied about starring in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to Emma Stone, who starred opposite him as Gwen Stacy in both of “The Amazing Spider-Man” movies.

“Emma [Stone] kept on texting and she was like, ‘Are you in this new ‘Spider-Man’ film?’” Garfield answered when asked if he had told either Stone or Webb about his “No Way Home” return. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ She was like, ‘Shut up. Just tell me.’ And I’m like, ‘I honestly don’t know.’ I kept it going even with her. It’s hilarious.”

Garfield added, “And then she saw it. She was like, ‘You’re a jerk.’ I didn’t want to tell anyone. I took it super seriously. I told no one.”