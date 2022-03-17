Andrew Garfield Details ‘Spider-Man’ Meme Photo Shoot: ‘Trying Not to Stare at Each Other’s Crotches’

Andrew Garfield opened up on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this week about what it was like recreating the iconic “Spider-Man” pointing meme with his “Spider-Man: No Way Home” co-stars Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield. Sony Pictures nearly broke the internet in February when it announced the “No Way Home” digital release date accompanied by a photo of Holland, Garfield and Maguire’s live-action meme recreation. Garfield said the meme photo was the first thing shot on set with his fellow Spider-Man actors.

“Me and Tobey landed on set. They put us in the costumes, and they said, ‘We’re gonna do the meme really quickly…’ That was before we had shot anything,” Garfield said. “We were all kind of like thrown onto a set and told to point at each other.”

Garfield added, “I think we got one good shot, because the rest of the time we were just laughing and trying not to stare at each other’s crotches and just comparing bulges.”

Since opening in theaters Dec. 17, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has grossed $793 million and counting at the U.S. box office. That gross puts the movie ahead of James Cameron’s “Avatar” as the third highest-grossing domestic release in history, behind only “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Avengers: Endgame.” The comic book film has collected $1.8 billion worldwide.

Holland and Garfield have already gone on record expressing interest in starring together in another “Spider-Man” movie.

“In terms of moving forward with the character, yes I am definitely open to that,” Garfield said earlier this year. “Again it would have to be something very unique, very special and serving to an audience and in service of the character. There’s something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done. I’m not sure what is but if we can figure it out it would be so much fun.”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” continues to play in theaters. The movie arrives on digital March 22 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12.