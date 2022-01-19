Andrew Garfield Wants More ‘Spider-Man’ Films With Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland: ‘That Dynamic Is So Juicy’

Uniting Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as three generations of Spider-Man has paid off in spades for Sony, with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” grossing $702 million and counting at the domestic box office to become the studio’s biggest film in history and the fourth highest-grossing U.S. release of all time. Garfield recently said on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that he’s more than eager to “continue working” with co-stars Holland and Maguire. Surely there’s money to be made should Sony reunite the three on screen again, and Garfield is keeping the door open should the right idea make it worth it to put the Spidey costume back on.

“In terms of moving forward with the character, yes I am definitely open to that,” Garfield said. “Again it would have to be something very unique, very special and serving to an audience and in service of the character. There’s something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done. I’m not sure what is but if we can figure it out it would be so much fun.”

Garfield added, “I would love to continue working with Tobey [Maguire] and with Tom [Holland]. That kind of three brother dynamic is so juicy.”

Garfield first told Variety that he was interested in making another “Spider-Man” movie, albeit only “if it felt right” in terms of the story idea. The actor originally played the character in the Marc Webb-directed “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” The latter title was a failure among critics and fans, forcing Sony to cut Garfield’s franchise short and team up with Disney to bring Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Tom Holland.

“Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many,” Garfield told Variety about his interest in continuing to play Spider-Man. “He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself.”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is playing in theaters nationwide.