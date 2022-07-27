Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde:’ Netflix Releases New Stills

Netflix has released new stills of Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” starring Ana de Armas as Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe.

The movie, based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, will world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival. The film reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, from her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements. The supporting cast includes Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.

Some of the new pictures, unveiled exclusively in Vanity Fair in France, show de Armas with Adrien Brody, who plays Arthur Miller, her husband.

Another still shows de Armas and Bobby Cannavale playing Joe DiMaggio who are being filmed by Dominik (pictured).

Here are some other pics unveiled today:

Blonde . L to R: Choreographer Denna Thomsen and Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Cr. Matt Kennedy / Netflix © 2022 Matt Kennedy/NETFLIX

Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Cr. Netflix © 2022 2022 © Netflix

Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Cr. Netflix © 2022 2022 © Netflix

In an interview with Vanity Fair France, Oates said was “very impressed” with Dominik’s screenplay “because he succeeded in adapting the tight and complex structure of (her) novel in a dramatic way.” She then watched a first version of the movie several months ago and said she was “very moved.”

“I had to stop and go away for a while and come back because I was emotionally drained. I was captivated by the actors performing,” said the author, who added that she doesn’t think a “male director has ever been so inserted in a female consciousness.”

Oates also suggested the film had a contemporary resonance. “The way Kennedy treated Marilyn Monroe was not, and is still not as different from the way many powerful men, especially in Washington DC, treat all women except their wives.”

Dominik said he thought Oates’s “description of (the film) as ‘feminist,’ the fact that she saw it as an expression of a female experience was a good sign.”

He said he had no interest in Monroe before he read the book and ultimately “saw something within the 1000 pages – an opportunity to describe an adult life through the lens of mistaken childhood beliefs & trauma.”

The director said the movie “only cares about (Monroe).” “The other characters don’t understand her behavior because they’re not inside her like we are. The primary relationship of the film is between her and the viewer – not her and the other characters – we are the only ones who understand her,” Dominik continued.