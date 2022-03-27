Oscars Monologue Roasts ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill, the Golden Globes and Non-Televised Categories

Oscars hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes brought the heat during their opening monologue on Sunday, making jokes about everything from the Golden Globes to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill to the Oscars themselves.

After DJ Khaled introduced the hosts on stage, the monologue started off strong with Schumer saying: “This year, the Academy hired three women to host because it’s cheaper than hiring one man.”

The hosts then turned to Timothée Chalamet, who rocked a sparkly blazer with no shirt underneath to this year’s ceremony. “We’ve been dealing with COVID for two years. It’s been really hard on people,” Hall said, as Schumer followed: “Yeah, I mean just look at Timothée Chalamet.”

As the camera panned to J.K. Simmons, Sykes asked, “Oh god, what happened?” Hall replied, “You know what? I’d still smash.”

The monologue also looked inward to the Oscars themselves, specifically regarding the Academy’s decision to present eight craft categories ahead of the live broadcast this year. The choice was met with fierce backlash from many in Hollywood, although the Academy stuck by its decision. “As many of you know, a decision was made to present some behind-the-scenes awards in the first hour,” Schumer said. Sykes added, “It was a difficult and controversial decision, but I think we’ve moved on.” At that moment, the lights began to flicker and electrical noises rang out. “We’re all union!” Sykes cracked, drawing a big laugh from the audience.

The hosts also took on the Golden Globes, the annual awards show put on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that faced industry-wide backlash last year after it was revealed that it did not have any Black members. “This is kind of sad,” Schumer said. “You know what’s in the in memoriam package this year? The Golden Globes.”

After poking fun at Samuel L. Jackson by suggesting he should make a rom-com, the three hosts offered one more joke as the monologue came to a close. “We’re going to have a great night tonight,” Sykes said. “And for you people in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night.” Schumer and Hall then joined Sykes in a chorus of “gays,” calling out the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill and therefore Disney, which has been embroiled in controversy after it was revealed that the company had previously donated to lawmakers that supported the legislation.

After a commercial break, Schumer returned to the stage solo to deliver a few more zingers.

“This is so exciting. I just want to congratulate all of you. During a raging pandemic, you made a movie. Give yourselves a hand, that’s incredible. You did it. It’s huge,” Schumer said. “And yet they weren’t all great, right? A lot of them were pretty hard to understand. You know who you are. I didn’t see many of them.”

Schumer then took shots at several of the nominees, including Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up.” “I guess the Academy members don’t look up reviews,” Schumer joked. “Wait a minute. I loved that movie. Jennifer Lawrence was amazing in it. Even though she did gain some weight this year.”

Even Leonardo DiCaprio wasn’t safe from Schumer’s roast. “I mean, Leonardo DiCaprio, what can I even say about him? He’s done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends,” she joked. “Because he’s older. And they’re younger. Okay, you get it.”