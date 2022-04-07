Amy Schumer Denies Stealing Oscars Joke Off Twitter, Says Louis C.K. Grammy ‘Doesn’t Feel Good’

Amy Schumer appeared on “Watch What Happens Live!” this week and denied stealing from Twitter the Leonardo DiCaprio joke she made during her monologue at the 94th Academy Awards (via The Daily Beast). Accusations of joke stealing have followed Schumer throughout her career. She roasted DiCaprio at the 2022 Oscars with the following joke: “He has done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends.” Social media users questioned whether or not Schumer stole the joke from a viral tweet posted in December 2021.

“OK. Well, I would like to say, I haven’t personally been on Twitter,” Schumer said when asked about stealing the joke. “I’ve had my assistant do it, just so I can remain alive and not kill myself. And also, that joke was written by Suli McCullough. But I thank you guys, always, for making sure that I don’t start thievery.”

Schumer added, “I just got to do a lie-detector test on Vanity Fair and they asked me, thank God, ‘Have you ever stolen a joke?’ and I said no, and it was ‘that’s true.’ So, everybody just chill. It’s crazy. I’m funny enough, I don’t need to steal shit.”

The DiCaprio joke made it into Schumer’s Oscars monologue, but a number of jokes were too controversial to make the broadcast. As Schumer revealed during an April 2 comedy show in Las Vegas, her lawyer told her not to make intended jokes about Joe Rogan, James Franco and Alec Baldwin’s fatal “Rust” shooting.

Schumer said on “Watch What Happens Live!” that she donated the $15,000 she was paid to host the Oscars to Planned Parenthood. That reveal led host Andy Cohen to ask Schumer about Louis C.K.’s recent Grammy win for best comedy album despite his confession to sexual misconduct.

“I don’t think it feels good,” Schumer said of C.K.’s win. “It doesn’t feel good. I think it doesn’t feel good.”

Watch more of Schumer’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live!” in the video below.