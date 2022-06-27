Scoot McNairy Joins Amy Adams in ‘Nightbitch’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Award winning actor Scoot McNairy will star opposite Amy Adams in the forthcoming adaptation of the best-selling book “Nightbitch.”

Mounted by Searchlight Pictures and Annapurna, the film will tell of a suburban mom thrown into the stay-at-home routine of raising a toddler. As she embraces the feral power deeply rooted in motherhood, she becomes increasingly aware of the bizarre and undeniable signs that she may be turning into a dog.

McNairy will star as Adams’ oft-traveling husband in the project. The Screen Actors Guild and Indie Spirit Award winner was most recently seen in Mike Mills’ awards player “C’mon C’mon” with Joaquin Phoenix, and in the starry ensemble of Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

Marielle Heller (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) is directing from her own script, adapted from Rachel Yoder’s debut novel. Megan Ellison, Heller, Anne Carey, Adams, Stacy O’Neil (“Dead Ringers”), Christina Oh (“Minari”), Adam Paulsen (“Pig”) and Sue Naegle (“Shirley”) are producers.

Heller and Brewster work under their Defiant By Nature banner, while Adams and O’Neil are repping Bond Group. Carey attaches via Archer Gray Productions. Sammy Scher and Havilah Brewster are executive producers.

McNairy is represented by United Talent Agency and The Group Management. His notable roles include the Best Picture Oscar winners “12 Years a Slave” from director Steve McQueen and “Argo” from Ben Affleck. He will next be seen in the hotly anticipated “Blonde” from Ana de Armas and director Andrew Dominik. He also just wrapped production on Josh Gordon and Will Speck’s animated comedy “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” and Mike Barker’s mystery drama “Luckiest Girl Alive” starring Mila Kunis.

“Nightbitch” will stream on Disney’s DTC platforms as a Hulu Original in the U.S., with additional release plans to be announced.