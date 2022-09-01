Bill Heck and Amiah Miller Join Searchlight Pictures Horror-Thriller ‘Dust’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Amiah Miller and Bill Heck are rounding out the cast of Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming horror thriller film “Dust.”

The film stars Sarah Paulson of “American Horror Story,” Annaleigh Ashford and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in a story set in 1930s Oklahoma. It follows a woman who, during the region’s increasingly perilous dust storms, is convinced that a sinister presence is threatening her family. The film is directed by Will Joines and Karrie Crouse, and Crouse penned the script. “Dust” commenced principal photography this week in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Miller previously starred as Nova in the 2017 film from 20th Century Studios “War for the Planet of the Apes” alongside Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson and Steve Zahn. In 2020, she was also seen in David Oyelowo’s feature directorial debut “The Water Man.”

Heck recently starred in 2020’s “I’m Your Woman” alongside Rachel Brosnahan. He was also seen in Joel and Ethan Coen’s 2018 Western anthology film “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” with Tim Blake Nelson, Willie Watson, Clancy Brown and Danny McCarthy. This year, Heck was seen in FX’s “The Old Man” alongside Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow, “Locke & Key” on Netflix and “Ray Donovan: The Movie.”

Miller is represented by Entertainment 360 and CAA, and Heck is repped by The Gersh Agency, Katz Golden Lerner and Oscars Abrams Zimel & Associates.

Alix Madigan and Lucas Joaquin are producing “Dust.” Chan Phung, senior vice president of acquisitions, and Zahra Phillips, production director of development, are overseeing the movie for Searchlight Pictures alongside creative affairs manager Daejione Jones. They all will report to heads of production and development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.