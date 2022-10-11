‘Americana Dream’ Casts Maggie Koerner, Stephan Said and Carly Johnson, Starts Production

“Americana Dream” has started production in Louisville, Ky., with all key roles cast in the forthcoming indie musical film. New Orleans-based singer Maggie Koerner will play Billie Carton, starring opposite Nashville-based music artist Sam Varga in the role of Lucky Fontana.

“With this amazing cast of real-life Americana music artists, we are on an exciting creative journey that will seem both familiar and completely unsettling to the millions of people around the world who watch reality TV music competitions,” said director and co-writer Ate de Jong.

The cast of “Americana Dream” also includes singer-songwriter Stephan Said as Ray Pursell, jazz vocalist Carly Johnson as Precious Blue, AJ Haynes as Lee Post and Michelle Malentina as Gabe. DJ Bombshell, Sylvia Walters, David Domine and Ian McConnell will play supporting roles in the film.

Variety exclusively reported in July that “The Voice” alum Mary Sarah was set to play Billie alongside Varga as Lucky and Jonathan De Azedo as O.D. Orozco. However, Koerner has recently stepped into the lead role.

“Americana Dream” takes viewers behind the scenes of the film’s titular reality TV music program, where Billie and Lucky transition from competitors who crave money and fame, to a real couple, willing to sacrifice their dreams of success for love.

“‘Americana Dream’ will make it clear that Louisville is one of America’s richest sources of Southern culture and stunning location,” said Variety‘s executive VP of global content Steven Gaydos, who co-wrote and co-produced the film. “I watched Austin and Nashville both emerge as must-see and must-be-there up-and-coming cities, and Louisville is actually overdue for the close-up the city is getting from ‘Americana Dream.'”

The film is produced by De Jong, Gaydos and Ellis Goodman.