America Ferrera Joins Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling in ‘Barbie’ Movie

America Ferrera has signed on to play opposite Margot Robbie in “Barbie,” the upcoming movie from Warner Bros., Mattel and Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment.

Greta Gerwig is directing the movie, from a script she co-wrote with Noah Baumbach, with Robbie playing the titular doll and Ryan Gosling playing Ken. It is unknown who Ferrera will play as details of the film’s plot have been kept fantastically wrapped in plastic.

Deadline was first to report news of Ferrera’s casting in the project.

More to come…