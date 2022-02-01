Amcomri Ent. Boards Victorian-Era Thriller ‘The Gates,’ Starring John Rhys-Davies (EXCLUSIVE)

Amcomri Entertainment has come on board as financier and producer, alongside Ireland’s Studio Atlantic, on Victorian-era thriller “The Gates.” The film stars John Rhys-Davies, who played Gimli the dwarf in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. Amcomri’s 101 Films Intl. will handle global sales.

The film is set in London in the 1890s. Serial killer William Colcott has been sentenced to death by electric chair, but in his final hours, he puts a curse on the prison he is in, and all of those in it.

The film, directed by Stephen Hall and written by Tim Reynolds, also stars Richard Brake, Elena Delia and Michael Yare. Filming started this month in Ireland, with delivery expected in time for the Cannes Film Market. The director of photography is Burschi Wojnar.

Silentpoint Limited, now renamed Amcomri Productions Limited, was recently acquired by Amcomri Entertainment, and will produce and finance the project with Studio Atlantic, which launched last year. Studio Atlantic’s Paul Thompstone produces with Mike Jones and John Lerchen, as well as Garret and Paige Smith of Mad Honey Productions.

Thompstone said: “From reading the initial pass of the screenplay, Stephen and I knew that this had to be produced for a global audience to see. Following years of development along with the grueling decision-making process of who to partner with, it is a truly indescribable feeling to finally witness ‘The Gates’ coming to life.”

Andy Lyon, 101 Films Intl.’s CEO, said: “From the moment we were pitched the movie we absolutely loved it, it’s incredibly commercial and joins a significant slate of other movies we are backing this year. It’s also great to be able to support an Irish production given our recent acquisition of Silentpoint, rebranded Amcomri Productions, as we further increase our global footprint.”

Other films on the 101 Films Intl. slate include Ross Killeen’s “Love Yourself Today,” a documentary about Irish singer-songwriter Damien Dempsey, “Dreams on Fire,” Philippe McKie’s film about Japanese urban dance culture, and Michael Winnick’s spy-thriller “Dark Asset.”