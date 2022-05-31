AMC Theatres Opens New Dine-In Multiplex in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley

AMC Theatres will open a new Los Angeles-area location in San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Canoga Park on Thursday.

Named AMC Dine-In Topanga 12, the location is the first new theater opened by AMC during 2022. Its launch coincides with the closure of the nearby AMC Promenade 16 in Woodland Hills, which will cease operations on Wednesday. The location is operated by AMC Theaters and owned by commercial real estate company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.

The theater is the latest in AMC’s recent Dine-In theater chain, which allows guests to place orders for a meal and have it delivered to them as they eat. The location will also feature IMAX with Laser and Dolby Cinema screen formats, in addition to reserved seating, reclining chairs and ticketless entry. Weeks after the launch of the theater, AMC will also introduce the addition of MacGuffins, which offers beer, wine and cocktails for theatergoers.

“During the last two years AMC has made a significant investment in expanding and enhancing the AMC moviegoing experience in the Los Angeles market with acquisitions, renovations, and brand-new theatres,” Dan Ellis, AMC executive vice president, said in a statement. “When considering all we’ve done recently to Make Movies Better in the Los Angeles market, I’m proud to say that opening AMC Dine-In Topanga 12 is among our most important accomplishments, for our company, for our studio partners and, most importantly, for moviegoers. With the theatre’s world class amenities, state-of-art technology, and our incredible theatre team, AMC Dine-In Topanga 12 is one of our crown jewels not only in the Los Angeles area, but in the entire country.”

Food options include the chicken cobb salad, bacon chicken mac & cheese bowl, royal bacon brie burger, chocolate hazelnut churros and mega milkshakes.

The Los Angeles theater scene is experiencing a period of post-pandemic upheaval, with the Landmark Pico closing the most high-profile exit since the ArcLight and Pacific locations closed. However, Landmark has taken over Pasadena’s Playhouse 7 location, keeping arthouse options open in that area. Several ArcLight and Pacific Theatres locations were taken over by AMC and Regal, though others remain closed, including the flagship Hollywood location and Cinerama Doe.