Amber Heard Not Fired From ‘Aquaman 2,’ Despite Viral Report

Despite a report that Amber Heard was fired from her role as Mera in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” a source tells Variety that she has not been cut from the movie.

A spokesperson for Heard said in a statement to Variety, “The rumor mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane.”

Heard previously played the key role of Mera in the first “Aquaman,” as well as appearing in “Justice League” and the reconfigured “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.”

Heard’s star power has been muddied in recent months due to a very public defamation trial, in which her ex-husband Johnny Depp sued her for a 2018 Washington Post column which he said implied that he was physically abusive to her. The verdict left Heard ordered to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages, given that the jury decided his reputation and career had been damaged as a result of the publication.

During the trial, social media heavily favored Depp over Heard, panting him as a folk hero and her as a liar, which led to countless memes and TikToks mocking her testimony. She brought up the social media blowback this week during her first public interview about the trial.

“Even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation,” she said. “You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”