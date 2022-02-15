Amber Heard to Star in Conor Allyn’s Period Drama Thriller ‘In the Fire’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Amber Heard (“Aquaman”) and Spain’s Eduardo Noriega (“Vantage Point”) will star in 19th century-set supernatural thriller “In the Fire.”

The film, which will shoot in Italy, is directed by Conor Allyn (“No Man’s Land”).

Principal photography is set to start Feb. 21 in Italy’s Apulia region. The pic is being produced by Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi’s Entertainment company ILBE, Paradox Studios and Angel Oak Films.

Angel Oak Films is also selling “In the Fire” which it says is sparking interest at the EFM.

“In the Fire,” which is penned by Allyn, Pascal Borno and Silvio Muraglia, takes place on a farm in Colombia in the 1890s. A couple with a young autistic son have to face both the villagers and the local priest who worry the boy is possessed by demonic forces and is the reason for all the village’s woes.

After the death of his wife, Don Marquez (Noriega) brings in Grace Victoria Burnham, an American psychiatrist (Heard) to find out what is ailing the boy, played by Lorenzo McGovern Zaini (“American Night”). Heard’s character accurately diagnoses and heals him while facing up to the villagers.

Prior to the EFM, the film’s producers inked an agreement with Saban Film worth $1.5 million for territories including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, France and Germany, according to a statement released by ILBE in January. The film will tap into Italy’s generous 40% tax rebate, plus regional incentives.

Andrea Iervolino, Monika Bacardi, Pascal Borno, Silvio Muraglia and Alain Gillissen are producing “In the Fire.” Dinamo Film is executive producing.

Said Iervolino: “We are excited to bring this amazing story to life with Conor, and the dynamic trio of Amber, Eduardo and Lorenzo, who gel so beautifully. And we’re always proud to bring another high quality film project to Italy.”

Conor Allyn’s modern western “No Man’s Land” starring Frank Grillo, George Lopez and Andie MacDowell, was released by IFC Films. The film, which is set on the border of Texas and Mexico and grapples with issues such as immigration, family and culture, got positive reviews and topped the box office among new releases on its opening weekend. Allyn also executive produced Netflix Original “I’m No Longer Here”, which was shortlisted for the 2021 Academy Awards for best foreign picture.

Amber Heard is represented by Jessica Kovasevic of WME. Eduardo Noriega is represented by Joserra Cadiñanos, UBBA and Framework Entertainment.