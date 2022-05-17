Amber Heard Says ‘Aquaman 2’ Role Got Cut Down: Action Scenes Were ‘Taken Away’

Amber Heard claims that Warner Bros. “didn’t want to include me” in the upcoming “Aquaman” sequel due to the fallout of her divorce from Johnny Depp. The actor said during her defamation trial against Depp that she was “actively scheduling timing for filming” the second “Aquaman” movie until Depp’s team called her a liar regarding her abuse claims against Depp. Heard said that “communications” about the sequel “stopped at that point.”

Heard stars as Mera in several comic book films from Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment. She debuted as the character in “Justice League” in what she called “a three-picture option.” The second film was “Aquaman,” in which she had a more co-lead role opposite Jason Momoa and for which she earned $1 million. Heard said she earned twice as much for “Aquaman 2,” the third film in her contract, but also said that he role in the film was “a very pared-down version.”

“I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoiler aways, two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role,” Heard said. “They just removed a bunch out.”

Reports surfaced earlier this year that Head only appears in about 10 minutes of the “Aquaman” sequel, which is officially titled “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” James Wan returns to the direct the film after earning solid reviews for 2018’s “Aquaman,” which earned over $1 billion worldwide. Joining Momoa and Heard in the sequel are Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison and Nicole Kidman.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is scheduled to be released on March 17, 2023.