Amazon Studios, Macro Film Studios Ink Multiyear First Look Deal

Amazon Studios and Macro Film Studios have partnered for a new endeavor — a multiyear first-look film deal.

Under the new pact, Amazon Studios will have first rights to feature film projects Macro will develop, package and produce for Prime Video, which is available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. News of the partnership was announced by Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke, as well as Macro founder and CEO Charles D. King and Macro Film Studios president James F. Lopez.

“With our ongoing goal to share MACRO Film Studios’ premium and acclaimed content to a global audience, there really is no better partner than Amazon Studios,” said King and Lopez in a joint statement. “Their reach extends to a national and international core and they are known the world over for a business acumen and long-horizon strategic thinking that is simply unmatched. We believe we will do great things together.”

Added Salke: “Charles, James and the entire team at MACRO Film Studios have an incredible track record of championing diverse voices and delivering powerful, thought-provoking films. We are thrilled to join in their vision by bringing these important stories to our customers around the world.”

Macro Film Studios is just one arm of Macro, the multi-platform media company launched by King in 2015 to represent the voice and perspectives of Black people and people of color. The company’s other business verticals include Macro Television Studios, which finances, develops and produces premium television, parallel to the film studio; M88, the talent representation firm, with A-list clients including Michael B. Jordan, Idris Elba, Taraji P. Henson and Gemma Chan; UNCMMN, the digital creator management division; the branding and creative agency Brand Macro; and an affiliated venture firm, Mac Venture Capital.

To date, Macro’s film projects have earned 15 Oscar nominations, with three wins; two trophies came for 2021’s “Judas and the Black Messiah,” the first film with an all-Black producing team nominated for best picture. The company was also behind “Gentefied,” which was nominated for a Peabody Award.