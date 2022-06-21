Amazon Prime Video Sets 3-Picture Deal With Nollywood Production House Nemsia Films

Amazon Prime Video has set an exclusive three-picture feature deal with Nigerian studio Nemsia Films.

The first title to be announced under the deal is “Breath of Life,” written and directed by BB Sasore, Nemsia’s co-founder, and produced by Eku Edewor. The film is “an inspirational story about life and destiny where one must live to fulfil their purpose and cannot die until this is done,” according to the logline.

The following two films will be announced later in the year.

Founded by Derin Adeyokunnu and BB Sasore, Nemsia Films is a full-service studio with the entire production chain, from concept to delivery, sitting in-house. It also offers visual effects and post-production.

Adeyokunnu is the studio’s managing partner and executive producer while Sasore is creative director as well as the writer and director of most of the studio’s output, which includes projects such as “God Calling,” “Before 30” and “Journey of an African Colony.”

The deal with Nemsia follows on from significant Prime Investment in Nigeria, including exclusive licensing deals with Inkblot Studios and Anthill Studios.

“We are very excited to collaborate with Nemsia Films on this pioneering slate deal, which will complement our growing lineup of local Nollywood content for Prime Video customers,” said Ayanna Lonian, director of content acquisition and head of worldwide major studio licensing strategy at Prime Video. “This slate deal supports our goal to showcase Nollywood at its best, by telling authentic homegrown stories in a range of genres to Prime Video customers around the world.”

Derin Adeyokunnu, co-founder of Nemsia Films, added: “At Nemsia Films, it is our belief in ‘no gravity for the mind’ that has led us to work with Prime Video, one of the leading streaming services worldwide, capable of delivering our stories further than we ever imagined. We are tremendously excited about the collaboration and what the future holds for Nollywood.”