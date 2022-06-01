Palm Springs ShortFest to Feature Films With Amanda Seyfried, Molly Ringwald, Zachary Quinto

The annual Palm Springs International ShortFest returns for its 28th edition from June 21 to 27, holding all of its screenings at the Camelot Theatres at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

The festival will feature 51 programs that showcase 300 films. That list includes 38 world premieres, 17 international premieres, 35 North American premieres and 18 U.S. premieres.

The lineup features a robust list of celebrated film and TV actors. Some of the names among the programs include Eric Roberts in “Appendage,” Zachary Quinto in “Chaperone,” Peter Friedman in “Daddy’s Girl,” the voice of Brian Cox in “Five Cents,” Vicky Krieps in “Frida,” the voice of Isabella Rossellini in “Louis I. King of the Sheep,” Adjoa Andoh and Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn in “The Last Days,” Stephen Fry in “Night of the Living Dread,” in addition to credits from Rose Byrne in “Shark,” directed by Nash Edgerton; Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski in “Skin & Bone,” Molly Ringwald in “Spa Day,” and “Sub Eleven Seconds” executive produced by the late Virgil Abloh. Zosia Mamet and David Hull appear in “Whiling,” while Yael Stone will be in “You and Me Before and After.”

ShortFest reports that 125 out of this year’s 300 films are directed by women, and 114 films include filmmakers who identify as non-white. ShortFest also notes that this year, there are three short films directed by Ukrainian women: “The Diaper Cake” (U.S. Premiere), “Jordan ‘96” (World Premiere) and “Operator Victoria” (North American Premiere).

Winners in four principal categories will become eligible to submit their films for Academy Award consideration.

The complete line-up and schedule is available psfilmfest.org. The ShortFest Forum and jury members will be announced on June 7.