Amanda Seyfried Auditioned for ‘Wicked’ Movie After Hating Her ‘Les Misérables’ Singing Voice

Amanda Seyfried revealed to Backstage that she auditioned for the role of Glinda the Good Witch in Jon M. Chu’s upcoming “Wicked” musical film adaptation, but the production went for pop star Ariana Grande instead. Oscar-nominated Seyfried has no regrets. Quite the contrary. Auditioning for “Wicked” proved to Seyfried that her musical singing voice was strong, something she needed to know after hating the way she sounded in Tom Hooper’s “Les Misérables” adaptation.

“I have dreams that I’m still auditioning for ‘Wicked,’” Seyfried said. “Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth [Holmes on ‘The Dropout’], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of ‘Wicked’ — because I wanted it that much that I was like, ‘You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of ‘The Dropout’ on Tuesday. I’ll give my Sunday to you.’ I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life.”

Seyfried added, “But I think it also taught me how far I’ve come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove. Because ever since ‘Les Mis,’ I was like, I need to be better. I need to do better. So whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I’m finally prepared.”

Hooper cast Seyfried as Cosette opposite Hugh Jackman, Eddie Redmayne and more in “Les Misérables.” The actor told Variety in 2021 that she regretted the role because she disliked her singing voice in the film.

“In my career I have had a lot of moments where I just felt complete regret,” Seyfried said. “I wish I could redo ‘Les Misérables’ completely because the live singing aspect, I still have nightmares about it. Singing is more indulgent than acting in some ways. I feel like when I have emotional scenes, where I get to really cry and feel what I’m actually feeling and be present in that, it feels really good and cathartic because crying is really cathartic. Singing is the same way. Just like, emoting through music and melody is so magical. When you feel like you’ve gotten there, where your voice is where it needs to be and your voice is as strong as it needs to be. And it wasn’t on [‘Les Misérables’].”

Seyfried continued, “I was very weak. I feel like I could definitely play Cosette now. I’ve been working diligently ever since ‘Les Misérables’ to strengthen my voice and to have some stamina. Plus working on my vibrato, which was completely lost. From a very technical standpoint, I was very unhappy with my singing.”

Although she didn’t get cast in “Wicked,” Seyfriend said her singing voice is where it needs to be take on another musical. The actor’s filmography also includes the musical adaptation of “Mamma Mia!” and its sequel, “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.”

As for the film adaptation of “Wicked,” Ariana Grandre is starring as Glinda opposite Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. Universal is splitting the musical into two films set to be released Christmas 2024 and 2025.