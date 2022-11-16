‘Mare of Easttown’ Actor Cailee Spaeny in Talks to Star in ‘Alien’ Reboot

Cailee Spaeny, whose credits include HBO Max’s drama “Mare of Easttown” and “Pacific Rim Uprising,” is in talks to star in the next “Alien” movie at 20th Century Studios.

Director Fede Alvarez, best known for “Don’t Breathe” and 2013’s “Evil Dead” remake, also wrote the screenplay, which reboots the science-fiction horror franchise. It’s the seventh “Alien” movie following 2017’s “Alien: Covenant.”

Although the cast hasn’t been finalized, the studio hopes it will be able to get the cameras rolling by early 2023.

Ridley Scott is producing the untitled “Alien” installment, having directed the original 1979 movie as well as two sequels, 2012’s “Prometheus” and “Alien: Covenant.” Alvarez will also serve as a producer.

Sigourney Weaver and Tom Skerritt starred in the first “Alien,” which follows the crew of a spacecraft who comes in contact with a mysterious extraterrestrial. It became a major box office hit with $184 million worldwide on its $11 million budget, prompting several sequels and spinoffs including 1986’s “Aliens,” 1993’s “Alien 3” and 1997’s “Alien Resurrection.” It also spurred two crossover films, 2004’s “Alien vs. Predator” and 2007’s “Alien vs. Predator: Requiem.” Collectively, the six films have grossed $1.3 billion globally.

Plot details for Alvarez’s version haven’t been revealed. But like its predecessors, it’s expected to focus on the battle between ferocious alien beings called Xenomorphs and the humans that dare to cross their paths.

Spaeny’s upcoming credits include “Priscilla,” a biopic about Elvis Presley’s wife, Priscilla Ann Presley. Sofia Coppola is directing the A24 film, which stars Jacob Elordi as the King of Rock and Roll.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news about Spaeny’s potential casting.