New ‘Alien’ Film in Development Directed by Fede Alvarez, With Ridley Scott Producing

A new “Alien” film is in the works at 20th Century Studios, with “Don’t Breathe” director Fede Alvarez set to helm the project, Variety has confirmed. Ridley Scott, the director of the original 1979 movie, is producing.

In addition to directorial duties, Alvarez is penning the script for the standalone film. Scott is producing via his Scott Free banner, and the movie is intended to stream on Hulu.

The original “Alien” follows the crew of a space aircraft who soon come into contact with a bloodthirsty extraterrestrial. The science fiction horror film starred Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton, John Hurt, Ian Holm and Yaphet Kotto. Its major box office success spurred sequels and spinoffs, including “Aliens” (1986), “Alien 3” (1992) and “Alien Resurrection” (1997), as well as the “Alien vs. Predator” crossover films and “Prometheus” prequel series. However, Alvarez’s project is a new take on the franchise and will be disconnected from the narrative of the three “Alien” films.

20th Century Studios has a new “Predator” prequel film, “Prey,” set to debut on Hulu this summer. An “Alien” series has also been in the works from Noah Hawley at FX, with Scott in talks to executive produce.

Alvarez is certainly no stranger to the horror genre, having directed 2013’s “Evil Dead” and 2016’s “Don’t Breathe.” His most recent film was the 2018 action-thriller “The Girl in the Spider’s Web.” Alvarez was also a producer on the 2021 sequel “Don’t Breathe 2” and Netflix’s “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

