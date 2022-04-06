Alicia Vikander Has Felt Unprotected Filming Nude Scenes: ‘I Should’ve Been Looked After’

Alicia Vikander opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about the importance of intimacy coordinators on set, revealing she has felt unprotected on sets in the past while doing nude scenes. The Oscar winner said that intimacy coordinators “should have existed at the beginning of my career,” and she described one instance where an actor performed a nude scene and then was left naked on set “for a couple hours” because no one showed up with a robe.

“The only thing that can’t be improvised is an intimate scene — you have to make choreography and stick to it,” Vikander said. “It’s the worst thing ever to do those scenes. I am very comfortable with my body and I’ve done quite a bit of nudity and sex scenes, but it’s never easy.”

“I’ve been in situations that were not fine, where I didn’t feel I was protected,” Vikander added. “[One time during filming] everyone was busy doing their own thing and, in the middle, you have an actor who sits there naked for a couple of hours. And someone is supposed to arrive with a robe, and they don’t. It comes afterwards, [the knowledge that] that was not right. I should have been looked after.”

The topic of intimacy coordinators comes up into the plot of Vikander’s upcoming HBO series “Irma Vep,” based on Olivier Assayas’ 1996 movie of the same name. Assayas is behind the remake as well. The series stars Vikander as an American actor named Mira, who comes to Paris to shoot a remake of the French silent film classic “Les Vampires.”

“It’s so meta, it’s eating itself,” Vikander teased of the series. “I think, while I was making it, I played five roles… It’s like Chinese boxes. There’s always something else going on. I think that’s the beauty of the project.”

Vikander appeared in several 2021 releases, from “The Green Knight” to “Beckett” and “Blue Bayou.” The actor is set to reprise her role as Lara Croft in an upcoming “Tomb Raider” sequel that is being developed by “Lovecraft Country” showrunner Misha Green.