‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Star Alexandra Shipp Joins Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” star Alexandra Shipp has joined the live-action “Barbie” film from Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Though plot details are being kept under wraps, the film is written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and based on the popular Mattel toy. Shipp’s role is currently unknown, along with other co-stars America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon, along with Simu Liu and Ariana Greenblatt. Warner Bros. will distribute the film.

Shipp has also been cast in a minor role in Scott Beck and Bryan Woods’ “65,” which stars two-time Oscar nominee Adam Driver. The new sci-fi thriller tells the story of an astronaut who crashes on a mysterious planet, only to discover he’s not alone.

This past year, Shipp starred in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” the adaptation of the autobiographical Off-Broadway musical by the late Jonathan Larson. Shipp played Susan, Jonathan’s girlfriend who feels neglected, leading to the duet “Come to Your Senses” with Karessa, played by Vanessa Hudgens. The musical stars two-time Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield, who is nominated for best actor at the upcoming 94th ceremony. Miranda produced the film along with Ron Howard, Brian Grazer and Julie Oh for Netflix, with Steven Levenson penning the script.

Recently, Shipp filmed “Kung Fury 2” in Germany opposite Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender, and appeared in “Silk Road” with Jason Clarke. She’ll also be seen in Kyra Sedgwick’s directorial debut “Space Oddity” with Kyle Allen, Simon Helberg and Madeline Brewer. Other past roles have included “Shaft” with Samuel L. Jackson and “Jexi” with Adam Devine.

Shipp was recently honored at the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards, where she received the Women in Film Face of the Future Award.

Shipp is repped by Neon Kite, CAA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.